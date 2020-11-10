Raleigh, NC, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the market-leading provider of enterprise regulatory compliance solutions to banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies and brokers, is pleased to announce its appointment of Joe DiAngelo to the role of Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales. In this role, DiAngelo will direct RegEd’s enterprise sales development team to exceed growth objectives.

"Joe brings extensive knowledge of enterprise software and the financial services industry, in combination with a successful track record of coaching sales executives, to RegEd," said Glen Jasionowski, Chief Revenue Officer at RegEd. "His proven ability to build extremely successful sales organizations in the compliance management software industry will help ensure RegEd’s continued success."

DiAngelo is an accomplished sales leader with significant experience building and developing high performing sales teams, while increasing revenue and exceeding growth objectives. He joins RegEd from FIS, where he was the Head of Sales for the FIS Protegent line of business for the last 15 years. While at FIS, he successfully helped launch and grow the company into a RegTech market leader. Joe coached sales executives on a disciplined, value-based sales process where his team drove consistent achievement of growth objectives. Over his career, Joe has had the privilege of helping numerous sales executives go on and have incredibly successful sales careers in the industry.

John M. Schobel, CEO & Founder of RegEd, commented on the appointment, “We’re very excited to have Joe join our team at this exciting point in our growth. His decision to join RegEd speaks volumes about the strength of our position going forward.”

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise compliance solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, visit www.reged.com/.

