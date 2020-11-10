As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 6. November, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 23 0515RIKB 28 1115RIKS 33 0321
ISINIS0000032191IS0000028249IS0000021251
Additional issuance (nominal)306,000,00000
Settlement date11/11/2020  
Total outstanding (nominal)51,959,000,00077,269,801,51944,605,319,842