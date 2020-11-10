As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 6. November, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 28 1115 RIKS 33 0321 ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000028249 IS0000021251 Additional issuance (nominal) 306,000,000 0 0 Settlement date 11/11/2020 Total outstanding (nominal) 51,959,000,000 77,269,801,519 44,605,319,842