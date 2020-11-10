ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has launched the ST 9100, a next-generation, dual-mode telematics device targeted for monitoring and controlling assets in the most remote geographies around the world. The versatile device can be utilized for a wide variety of IoT applications such as vehicle security, fleet management, vessel monitoring, fisheries management as well as the remote monitoring of equipment in the oil & gas, construction and utilities sectors.



ORBCOMM’s ST 9100 is future-proof, enabling multi-network connectivity over cellular networks using LTE capabilities with 3G and 2G fallback and reliable low-latency satellite communications as needed to provide cost-effective, ubiquitous coverage. An embedded ORBCOMM global SIM enables cellular connectivity on over 565 cellular networks, facilitating deployment in nearly any region of the world regardless of the connectivity option. The new device features a larger backup battery, which allows for uninterrupted operation when an external power failure has occurred for a minimum of 48 hours for improved reliability and performance. ORBCOMM enhanced its next-generation device with additional inputs and outputs and serial interfaces, greater memory as well as a dual CANbus that allows customers to monitor and control different electronic control units over various protocols. The ruggedized, environmentally sealed device is also built to withstand extreme temperatures, shock and vibration and is rated to IP67 for ingress protection

Utilizing the device’s flexible programming environment via the Lua framework, ORBCOMM’s partners can easily customize their solutions to fulfill customers’ needs or use ORBCOMM’s configurable terminal apps to accelerate time to market. The device’s comprehensive development kit includes the hardware, software development tools, documentation, accessories and support to write and test an IoT solution and facilitate deployment.

“ORBCOMM’s next-generation terminal leverages our expertise developing dual-mode solutions and features significant enhancements that improve the longevity and functionality of this robust product,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “The new device offers a flexible programming environment that enables ORBCOMM and its resellers to quickly develop solutions targeted for customized IoT applications and allows the unique ability to automatically switch between sending messages over satellite and cellular, ensuring continuous and cost-effective communication.”

In addition, the ORBCOMM device features a reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connection that enables the use of ORBCOMM’s portfolio of sensors, including door, temperature, identification and more, as well as third-party sensors. Using their own mobile applications, customers can also visualize key data from the field to act upon or send messages from their mobile devices through the device via Bluetooth. Another value-added benefit of Bluetooth connectivity is that technicians can use their own mobile phone or tablet in the field for wirelessly configuring, troubleshooting and ensuring that the device is properly installed and functioning.

For more information about ORBCOMM’s next-generation ST 9100 dual-mode terminal, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/hardware/devices/st-9100.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

