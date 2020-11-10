STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will publish 33 major provider evaluation studies in 2021, adding several important new subject areas to its influential and widely referenced ISG Provider Lens™ research series.



The ISG Provider Lens series includes 10 new quadrant reports for 2021, including evaluations of providers offering procurement services and platforms, marketing technology, mainframe solutions and services, and banking and contact center platforms. ISG also will begin examining providers serving the retail, life sciences and utilities/energy sectors and partner companies in the ServiceNow ecosystem.

The 33 ISG Provider Lens studies for 2021 include coverage of 26 technology- and solution-related markets, focused on such trending topics such as digital workplace, cyber security, intelligent automation and public cloud. In addition to the three new industry-specific reports ISG plans to introduce in 2021, the firm will continue its coverage of solutions and services for the rapidly changing healthcare industry, introduced last year, as well as banking, manufacturing and insurance. Each ISG Provider Lens study will include specific coverage of individual geographic markets.

“We’re stepping up our program to cover more technologies and industries, including some of those most driven to innovate by the challenges of 2020,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “We will introduce several new subjects and add new features to make each report more insightful.”

The new studies of the life sciences and retail industries come as both sectors seek solutions and services to respond to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many life sciences companies are under pressure to quickly produce tests, vaccines and treatments and require tools to improve their supply chains and collaboration with partners. Retail businesses are seeking new capabilities to thrive in a challenging and changing consumer market.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens studies will feature improved proprietary content unique to ISG. Each quadrant report will include information on enterprise buying behavior and market trends, as well as price benchmarking data in the reports’ Executive Summaries. ISG also will include findings from its “ISG Voice of the Customer” client satisfaction research, upon which the ISG Star of Excellence Awards™ program is based, in the provider evaluations and Leader pages.

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients.

The research covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, France, Switzerland, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, the Nordics and Brazil.

In addition to the quadrant reports, ISG will continue to publish ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types. A total of 11 such reports are planned for 2021.

The 33 ISG Provider Lens Quadrant reports to be published in 2021 are, in planned order:

1. Salesforce Ecosystem 18. Contact Center Customer Experience 2. Microsoft Ecosystem 19. Contact Center Platforms (NEW) 3. Enterprise Service Management 20. Next Gen ADM 4. ServiceNow Ecosystem (NEW) 21. Digital Workplace 5. Procurement BPO (NEW) 22. Finance and Accounting BPO Services 6. Procurement Platforms (NEW) 23. Banking Industry BPO Services 7. Retail Industry (NEW) 24. Banking Technology / Platforms (NEW) 8. Mainframe Services (NEW) 25. AWS Ecosystem 9. Network – Software Defined 26. Digital Business Transformation 10. SAP HANA & Leonardo Ecosystem 27. Public Cloud 11. Private / Hybrid Cloud 28. Analytics 12. Cyber Security 29. Manufacturing Industry 13. IoT 30. Insurance BPO 14. SaaS (HCM, CRM and ERP) 31. Intelligent Automation 15. Utilities / Energy Industry (NEW) 32. Healthcare Industry 16. Marketing Technology (NEW) 33. Life Sciences Industry (NEW) 17. Cloud Native / Container

The ISG Provider Lens Annual Plan for 2021 is available for download here. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

