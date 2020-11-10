Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Interim Management Statement
Introduction
I am pleased to present Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC’s (the “Company”) interim management statement for the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020.

Performance and dividends
The Company’s unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 30 September 2020 was £77.58 million or 20.71 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 0.41 pence per share (2.0 per cent.) since 30 June 2020.

After accounting for the dividend paid of 0.51 pence per share on 30 October 2020 to shareholders on the register on 2 October 2020, the NAV is 20.20 pence per share.

Share buy-backs

During the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020, the Company purchased 1,705,566 shares for £331,000 at an average price of 19.29 pence per share. All of the shares are to be held in treasury.

It remains the Board’s policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders. The level of share buybacks for the sixth month period to 31 December 2020 will be limited to £1 million.

It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5 per cent. discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Portfolio

The following investments have been made during the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020:

New investments£’000Activity
The Voucher Market Limited (T/A WeGift)361A cloud platform that enables corporates to purchase digital gift cards and to distribute them to employees and customers.
Total new investments361 


Follow on investments £’000Activity
Quantexa Limited891Network analytics platform to detect financial crime.
Phrasee Limited274AI platform that generates optimised marketing campaigns.
uMotif Limited175A patient engagement and data capture platform for use in real world and observational research.
ePatient Network Limited (T/A Raremark)46Online community connecting people affected by rare diseases.
The Evewell (Harley Street) Limited29Operator of a women’s health centre focusing on fertility.
Total follow on investments1,415 

Disposals
During the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020 contracts were exchanged for the sale of Perpetuum Limited, subject to regulatory approval.

Top ten holdings as at 30 September 2020:

Portfolio companyCarrying value
£’000		% of net asset valueActivity
Proveca Limited7,4129.6Reformulation of medicines for paediatric use.
Active Lives Care Limited6,9869.0Owner and operator of a 75 bed care home in Cumnor Hill, Oxfordshire.
Ryefield Court Care Limited4,9006.3Owner and operator of a 60 bed care home in Hillingdon, Middlesex.
Egress Software Technologies Limited4,5455.9Encrypted email & file transfer service provider.
Quantexa Limited4,3005.5Network analytics platform to detect financial crime.
Chonais River Hydro Limited3,2724.2Owner and operator of a 2 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands.
Antenova Limited2,3503.0Supplier of integrated antennas and RF solutions.
The Street by Street Solar Programme Limited1,9142.5Owner and operator of photovoltaic systems on domestic properties in the UK.
Regenerco Renewable Energy Limited1,6742.2Generator of renewable energy from roof top solar installations.
Alto Prodotto Wind Limited1,4581.9Owner and operator of community scale wind energy projects on brownfield sites in the UK.

A full breakdown of the Company’s portfolio can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY, by following the ‘Portfolio of Investments’ link under the ‘Fund reports’ section.

Material events and transactions after the period end

 After the period end, the Company undertook the following investment transactions:

  • Proceeds of £419,000 received from the sale of Clear Review Limited on a cost of £203,000;
  • Investment of £418,000 in a new portfolio company, Seldon Technologies Limited, a software company that enables enterprises to deploy Machine Learning models in production;
  • Investment of £152,000 in a new portfolio company, uMedeor Limited (T/A uMed), a middleware technology platform that enables life science organisations to conduct medical research programmes;
  • Investment of £123,000 in an existing portfolio company, Limitless Technology Limited, a provider of a customer service platform powered by the crowd and machine learning technology; and
  • Investment of £84,000 in an existing portfolio company, Arecor Limited, which develops biopharmaceuticals through the application of a formulation technology platform.

There have been no further significant events or transactions that the Board is aware of which would have a material impact on the financial position of the Company between 1 October 2020 and 10 November 2020.

Further information
The Company continues to offer a Dividend Reinvestment Scheme to existing shareholders.  Details of this scheme can be found at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.

Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website under www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.

Robin Field, Chairman
10 November 2020

