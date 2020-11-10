Now On Sale, Distributing Cannabis Cup Judges Kit Through Dispensary Partners Statewide

Portland, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times, the most well-known brand in cannabis, and creators of the world’s first and largest cannabis judging competition, the Cannabis Cup, announced today it’s return to Oregon with it’s inaugural People’s Choice Cannabis Cup with over 150 products participating in the statewide competition. Consumers can purchase the best product Oregon has to offer, and participate as a judge in the Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition, safely from the comfort of their own home. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go towards the Cannabis Cares Wildfire Relief Fund , sponsored by In-House Genetics, to help support cannabis brands that have been affected by the fires.

The High Times Cannabis Cup is the world’s foremost cannabis festival, originally founded in 1988 in Amsterdam. While most Cannabis Cup events were set up as two or three-day festivals, given the threat of COVID-19 High Times has created the new People’s Choice Edition as an extension of the brand, which for the first time ever will allow consumers to judge the most renowned cannabis competition in the world safely from their own homes. This allows consumers in Oregon the unprecedented opportunity to try 28 different strains in a one ounce judges kit, and rank them against each other in order to award the state’s best, as determined by the consumers.

Consumers interested in judging the first ever People’s Choice Oregon Cannabis Cup are encouraged to purchase a judges kit before they sell out as they will be sold on a first-come first serve basis. Categories include Flower (Sativa, Hybrid, Indica and Sungrown), Pre-Rolls, Concentrates, Vape Pens & Cartridges, and two Edible categories: Gummies/Candies and Baked Goods/Others.

The People’s Choice judges kits are available for consumers interested in trying over 2 dozen of the best products from across the state, per category, through it’s established retail partner network across Oregon including TJ’s Gardens on Eugene and Portland, Oregon Euphorics in Bend, Bahama Buds in Coos Bay, Top Crop in Ontario and Rogue Valley Cannabis in Medford. Addresses for these partners can be found at the bottom of this release.

Hightimes has partnered with vertically integrated Oregon cannabis operator STEM Holdings, which owns TJ’s Gardens and Yerba Buena Farms, to intake the over 75 lbs of cannabis flower and other products entering the competition..

For more information about the People’s Choice Cannabis Cup events, please visit cannabiscup.com .

About High Times:

For more than 45 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summit, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals and providing content for its millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality. For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com .

About STEM Holdings:

Stem Holdings, Inc. (CSE: STEM and OTCQX: STMH), a publicly traded U.S. cannabis company leads the cannabis and hemp industries though innovation, brand loyalty, footprint expansion, and uncompromising quality, with operational excellence and execution.

Retail Distribution Partners:

1. STEM Holdings/TJ's Gardens:

Eugene: 1027 Willamette St #3113, Eugene, OR 97401

Portland: 7827 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206

3. Oregon Euphorics: 70 SW Century Dr #170, Bend, OR 97702

4. Bahama Buds: 1415 N Bayshore Dr, Coos Bay, OR 97420

5. Top Crop: 297 SE 10th St, Ontario, OR 97914

6. Rogue Valley Cannabis: 2060 W Main St, Medford, OR 97501