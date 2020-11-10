VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (“Pure Extracts”) (CSE: PULL), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, and functional mushroom sectors, is pleased to welcome its newest Board member, Dwight Duncan.



“We are pleased to welcome Dwight Duncan to the Board of Pure Extracts,” said chief executive officer Ben Nikolaevsky. “Dwight has tremendous experience in both government regulatory affairs and corporate finance, and we are looking forward to working closely with him as we build Pure Extracts into a preeminent global extraction company.”

Mr. Duncan serves as a Senior Strategic Advisor at McMillan LLP, a large Canadian full-service business law firm. Mr. Duncan also serves as a Principal of McMillan Vantage, the firm’s wholly owned public policy advisory firm. Mr. Duncan also Chairs the Board of Directors of the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority, the federal crown corporation overseeing the construction and operation of the $5.7 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge. Mr. Duncan was formerly a Member of the Ontario Legislature, where he served as Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance, Chair of the Management Board of Cabinet, Chair of Cabinet, Government House Leader, Minister of Energy, Minister of Revenue, Minister of Government Services and Opposition House Leader. Mr. Duncan currently sits on the Board of Directors, and Chairs the Audit Committees, of Travelers Insurance Canada and the Dominion General Insurance Company. In addition, Mr. Duncan sits on the Boards of Directors of Crown Crest Trust, and the Global Risk Institute. Mr. Duncan holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) and MBA (University of Windsor) as well as a B.A. (Economics – McGill University).

The Company also announces that it has entered into contractual agreements for marketing, communication, shareholder engagement and social media communications. The marketing and communication program will include certain investor relations activities and is designed to provide improved visibility in the Company’s current and planned operations. The Company has entered into agreements with the following service providers: CFN Media, Empire Communications Group, Hybrid Financial, First Marketing, Rich TV, Equity Guru, Danayi Capital, Network News Wire, Deep Dive, Fundamental Research, and Technical 420.

About Pure Extracts

Pure Extracts was incorporated under the BCBCA and has its offices and operations in Pemberton, British Columbia. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. On November 5, 2020 Pure Extracts began trading on the CSE under the symbol “PULL”.

Pure Extracts is undertaking the operations of toll processing, white labelling, and developing its own private label of products incorporating its full spectrum THC and CBD based extracted oils. Additionally, Pure Extracts is presently expanding its business to include functional mushrooms extraction by working on functional mushroom extraction processes compatible with its existing infrastructure. Pure Extracts has a fully built C02 extraction facility built to European Union GMP standards, and intends to seek EU GMP certification of its operations allowing it to export its products for sale in Europe where such products are legal.

For further information please contact Empire Communications Group at (604) 343-2724.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“ Ben Nikolaevsky ”

Ben Nikolaevsky

CEO and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

All information contained in this news release with respect to Pure Extracts was supplied by the Company for inclusion herein.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Pure Extracts, and the other statements are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Pure Extracts’, are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Pure Extracts include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Pure Extracts under securities regulations.