﻿﻿Communiqué de presse - Paris, le 10/11/2020



BOUYGUES : CONTRIBUTION D’ALSTOM AU RÉSULTAT NET DES 9 PREMIERS MOIS 2020 DE BOUYGUES﻿







ALSTOM A PUBLIÉ LE 10 NOVEMBRE 2020 SES RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS DE L'EXERCICE 2020/21 ARRÊTÉS AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2020.

SUR LA BASE DE CETTE PUBLICATION, LA CONTRIBUTION D'ALSTOM AU RÉSULTAT NET DES 9 PREMIERS MOIS 2020 DE BOUYGUES S’ÉLÈVE À 51 MILLIONS D’EUROS, CONTRE UNE CONTRIBUTION DE 238 MILLIONS D’EUROS AUX 9 PREMIERS MOIS 2019. POUR RAPPEL, LA CONTRIBUTION DES 9 PREMIERS MOIS 2019 INTÉGRAIT 172 MILLIONS D’EUROS DE PLUS-VALUE NETTE LIÉE À LA VENTE, PAR BOUYGUES, DE 13 % DU CAPITAL SOCIAL D’ALSTOM LE 12 SEPTEMBRE 2019.

LE CHIFFRE D’AFFAIRES ET LES RÉSULTATS DES 9 PREMIERS MOIS 2020

DU GROUPE BOUYGUES SERONT COMMUNIQUÉS LE 19 NOVEMBRE 2020 À 7H30 (CET).

À PROPOS DE BOUYGUES

Bouygues est un groupe de services diversifié, structuré par une forte culture d’entreprise et dont les métiers s’organisent autour de trois activités : la Construction avec Bouygues Construction (BTP et Energies & Services), Bouygues Immobilier et Colas (Routes) ; les Télécoms avec Bouygues Telecom et les Médias avec TF1.

