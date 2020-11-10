Toronto, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDO Canada is pleased to announce the Rethink Virtual Conference, a full day event taking place on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. The conference will educate leaders on the ways in which they can build resiliency through digital transformation amidst COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizations, including ours, to re-evaluate how we communicate, collaborate and build with each other,” said David Keddy, Partner, Advisory Service Line Leader with BDO Canada. “Embracing and implementing digitally-focused solutions will continue to help mid-market businesses maintain their resiliency and agility in a competitive and uncertain market.”

The Rethink Virtual Conference format will include a mix of keynote presentations, fireside chats, breakout sessions and virtual booths. The breakout sessions will be geared towards professionals working in manufacturing, technology, retail, real estate, and private equity industries. Keynote presentations will address all industries on topics including:

Unlocking your success through digital transformation

Seizing opportunity through predictive AI

Changing consumer behaviour and your business

Leading through turbulence

The Rethink Virtual Conference will feature keynote speakers, including Pat Kramer, CEO, BDO Canada, Malcolm Cohron, National Digital Transformation Services Leader, BDO Digital, Travis Dutka, Culture Curator, 360Insights, Walter Flaat, Chief Data Officer, Dentsu Data Labs and David Patchell-Evans, CEO, Goodlife.

About BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from nearly 100 years of working within local communities. As part of the international BDO network, we're able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs. With over 88,000 people working out of more than 1,600 offices in over 160 countries, the network generates worldwide revenue of US $9.6 billion.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms.

