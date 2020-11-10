MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

October YTD - October Beginning

Inventory 2020 2019 %Chg 2020 2019 %Chg Oct 2020 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 17,488 14,269 22.6 171,724 145,011 18.4 51,114 40 < 100 HP 7,024 6,314 11.2 56,957 51,350 10.9 26,178 100+ HP 3,119 2,844 9.7 16,034 15,999 0.2 8,037 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 27,631 23,427 17.9 244,715 212,360 15.2 85,329 4WD Farm Tractors 635 517 22.8 2,484 2,460 1.0 1,026 Total Farm Tractors 28,266 23,944 18.1 247,199 214,820 15.1 86,355 Self-Prop Combines 567 494 14.8 4,333 4,109 5.5 1,060

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

