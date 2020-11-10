10 November 2020 – Alstom announces today that the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2020 is available and has been filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers.
The half-year financial report is available on Alstom’s website www.alstom.com, in the “Investors/Regulated information” section.
|Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.
