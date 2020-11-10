KINGSTON, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grafoid Inc. (“GRAFOID” or the “Company”), a global leader in the graphene products and applications market, announced today that it has appointed Ted Wagstaff as Chief Revenue Officer, effective November 2, 2020.



An experienced strategy and revenue generation executive, Mr. Wagstaff has more than 25 years of sales, corporate partnerships, property naming rights and strategic marketing experience. He brings an innovative approach to revenue development - imagining and seeing opportunities others do not. His reputation is built on finding the strategic alignment between two parties and facilitating the negotiations of a partnership that has measurable impact for both. Mr. Wagstaff’s professional passion is engineering successful partnerships and helping companies attain transformational growth.

His experience includes leadership roles including serving as the President of North45, a strategic sales consulting firm that focuses on revenue strategy and growth, from 2006-2020. During this period, his roles have included Vice President of Sales for North America and Europe for Kangaroo TV/Fanvision (2008-2011), overseeing introduction of products into new markets and growing revenue in existing markets and as Director of Major Accounts for N-Able (2006). Prior to starting North45, Ted was Senior Corporate Sales Executive with the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club from 2001-2005.

Revenue generation, new market development and forging transformational partnerships are at the core of Ted’s expertise. Using his extensive network, Mr. Wagstaff has successfully brokered more than $85 Million in business partnerships across North America, Europe and Asia with organizations including RBC Royal Bank, the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club, Health Canada, the Inter-American Development Bank, the NFL, Mizuno, the PGA Tour, Growcer, Fanvision, the University of Ottawa, the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO), the Council of the Great Lakes Region, Natural Resources Canada, IBM, Citibank and UPS.

As CRO, Wagstaff will identify new revenue opportunities and pioneer new markets for the company. He will also oversee the performance, strategy and alignment of the sales, marketing, and business development functions within Grafoid.

"Ted is a seasoned executive and possesses a strong background as a builder and operator of the highest performance sales organizations within multiple industries,” said Marc Roy, CEO of Grafoid. “Subsequent to Ted’s appointment, we are continuing our investments in our sales and services organizations to assist current and future customers and partners with Grafoid’s portfolio of clean water and clean air solutions. We are excited to have Ted’s leadership and commitment to excellence as a part of the Grafoid team. As a company, we have made progress in aligning our focus with our core strengths over the past several months, and we look forward to Ted’s leadership as we advance our current projects into production and drive toward important milestones."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the sales organization at Grafoid at this point in the company's evolution," said Mr. Wagstaff. "With a strong development plan in place, I believe Grafoid has the potential to deliver significant shareholder value and achieve revenue growth while positively contributing to the clean water and clean air industries. I look forward to working with Grafoid’s executive team and Board to advance the company."

Mr. Wagstaff has lectured at both the University of Ottawa and Algonquin College and has been a guest speaker at numerous conferences. As a volunteer, he has serviced as a Board Member at the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre Foundation, the Canadian Club of Ottawa and many major fundraising events.

Mr. Wagstaff earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Ottawa.

Overview of Grafoid Inc.

Founded in 2011, Grafoid Inc. is a graphene research, development and investment company that invests in, manages and develops markets for processes that produce economically scalable graphene for use in graphene development applications by leading corporations and institutions. Grafoid’s leading investment produces application friendly, minimal-defect, high-energy density few layer graphene, utilizing a safe, non-destructive extraction process, leaving the lowest possible ecological footprint. The completely unique, proprietary process results in what Grafoid regards as a new global standard for economically scalable, high-purity graphene products—that can be tailored to both industrial and commercial applications.

