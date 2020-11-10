VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) reports that at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on November 10, 2020, Ascot's shareholders approved by majority: to reduce the size of the board to seven; to elect all seven directors standing for re-election; to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor; and to approve an amendment and restatement to the articles of the Company.



Detailed results of the votes held by ballot at the AGM are set out below.

Nominee Total

Votes

Cast Total

Votes

Cast For Votes

Withheld %

For %

Withheld William Bennett 69,831,644 69,487,281 344,363 99.51 0.49 Kenneth Carter 69,831,644 69,766,382 65,262 99.91 0.09 Robert Evans 69,831,644 69,792,149 39,495 99.94 0.06 Don Njegovan 69,831,644 69,487,320 344,324 99.51 0.49 James Stypula 69,831,644 63,850,912 5,980,732 91.44 8.56 Andree St-Germain 69,831,644 69,791,959 39,685 99.94 0.06 Rick Zimmer 69,831,644 63,052,668 6,778,976 90.29 9.71 Total

Votes

Cast Total

Votes

Cast For Total Votes

Cast

Against %

For %

Against Size of the Board 69,831,644 69,506,751 324,893 99.53 0.47 Amendment and Restatement of the Articles 69,856,944 69,795,674 61,270 99.91 0.09

On behalf of the Board, Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot, extends his thanks to the shareholders of the Company for their continued support.

Please join Derek White via webcast today at 2:00pm PT for a recap of the 2020 drilling season and progress on the development front. Please join 5 – 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time by using: webcast http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ascot20201110.html or telephone: toll free Canada/USA 1-800-319-4610; International 1-604-638-5340.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ASCOT RESOURCES LTD.

“Derek C. White”, President and CEO

For further information contact:

Kristina Howe

VP, Investor Relations

778-725-1060 / khowe@ascotgold.com

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company continues to define high-grade resources for underground mining with the near-term goal of converting the underground resources into reserves, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier/Dilworth and Silver Coin properties (collectively referred to as the Premier Gold Project). Ascot's acquisition of IDM Mining added the high-grade gold and silver Red Mountain Project to its portfolio and positions the Company as a leading consolidator of high-quality assets in the Golden Triangle.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s web site at www.ascotgold.com, or for a virtual tour visit www.vrify.com under Ascot Resources.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Although Ascot believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Ascot can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ascot’s expectations include risks associated with the business of Ascot; risks related to exploration and potential development of Ascot’s projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and indigenous groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; risks associated with COVID-19 including adverse impacts on the world economy, construction timing and the availability of personnel; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Ascot’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). The timing of future economic studies; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of Project as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 13, 2020 in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Ascot’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Ascot does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.