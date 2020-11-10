Arlington, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and IMPAQ will present at several sessions during the annual Association for Public Policy Analysis & Management (APPAM) research conference, being held virtually November 11-13, 2020. APPAM is an organization dedicated to improving public policy and management by fostering excellence in research, analysis and education.

AIR and IMPAQ staff will contribute to 21 live sessions on a variety of conference tracks, including Health; Education; Natural Resource, Energy and Environmental Policy; Employment and Training Programs; Public and Non-Profit Management and Finance; Family and Child Policy; and Methods and Tools of Analysis. (IMPAQ is a wholly owned subsidiary of AIR.)

This is APPAM’s 42nd annual Fall Research Conference, and the theme for this year is “Research Across the Policy Lifecycle: Formulation, Implementation, Evaluation and Back Again.”

Sessions featuring AIR and IMPAQ presentations are listed below, and can be found on the APPAM conference website via the online searchable program.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

11:00 – 11:55 a.m. EST

Panel: Long Term Care Options for the Elderly (Health)

Paper: Impact of Medicaid Home-and-Community-Based Services on Elderly Care Utilization and Health Outcomes

AIR Presenter: Aditi Pathak

Location: Room 30

Panel: Policies and Practice Shaping Post-Secondary Enrollment and Outcomes (Education)

Paper: Do Remedial Courses in Middle and High School Really Help Students? Regression Discontinuity Evidence from Florida

AIR Discussant: Benjamin Backes

AIR Presenter: Umut Ozek

Location: Room 8

Panel: Online Learning and Technology in the Age of COVID (Education)

Paper: Impact of e-Learning Technology and Activity-Based Learning on Learning Outcomes: Experimental Evidence from Community Schools in Rural Zambia

AIR Presenters/Authors: Thomas De Hoop, Hannah Ring, Garima Siwach, Paula Dias, Victoria Rothbard and Anais Toungui

Location: Room 6

12:00 – 12:55 p.m. EST

Panel: The Multidimensional Nature of Teacher Effectiveness: Evidence and Policy Implications (Education)

Paper: Front End to Back End: Do Preservice Mentor Characteristics Predict Inservice Teacher Retention?

AIR Author: Roddy Theobald

Location: Room 6

1:00 – 1:55 p.m. EST

Panel: Understanding the Career Trajectories of School Leaders to Improve Student Outcomes (Education)

Paper: Do More Effective Teachers Become More Effective Principals?

AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber, Kristian Holden and Bingjie Chen

Location: Room 5

Roundtable: Is There a Path to Reliable Benefit-Cost Analysis in Education? (Education)

AIR Speaker: Jesse Levin

Location: Room 10

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

11:00 – 11:55 a.m. EST

Panel: Benefits and Costs of Early Childhood Education (Education)

Paper: Highscope Preschool Curriculum and Professional Development Efficacy Study

AIR Presenters/Authors: Eboni Howard, Darrick Yee, Emily Weinberg, Burhan Ogut and Dong Hoon Lee

Location: Room 6

Panel: Advancing the Use of “Core Components” Approaches to Evidence-Based Practice in Youth Programs (Family and Child Policy)

Paper: Improving Data Collection and Reporting to Identify and Test Core Components of Effective Youth Programs

AIR Presenter/Author: Allison Dymnicki

Location: Room 12

12:00 – 12:55 p.m. EST

Panel: Childhood Pollution Exposure, Human Capital, and Health (Natural Resource, Energy, and Environmental Policy)

Paper: Health and the City: Urban Congestion and Air Pollution in Brazil

AIR Presenter: Romina Tome

Location: Room 20

1:00 – 1:55 p.m. EST

Panel: Exploring Teacher Effectiveness for Students with Disabilities (Education)

Paper: Teacher Preparation and School District Practice: Does the Alignment of Pedagogical Approaches Influence the Effectiveness of Special Education Teachers?

AIR Organizer/Author: Roddy Theobald

AIR Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Kristian Holden

Location: Room 6

Panel: Implementation, Outcomes and Equity in Online Instruction in High Schools (Education)

Paper: An Online Learning Approach to High School Credit Recovery: Initial Outcomes and Implementation Costs

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jordan Rickles, Drew Atchison, Peggy Clements, Iliana Brodziak de los Reyesand Jessica Heppen

Location: Room 5

Panel: Analyses of COVID-19 Impacts: Methodological Challenges and Opportunities (Methods and Tools of Analysis)

Paper: Accounting for Missing Data and Differential History Threats: CITs in the Time of COVID-19

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ryan T. Williams and Andrew P. Swanlund

Location: Room 18

2:00 – 2:55 p.m. EST

Panel: COVID-19 and Workforce Policy Evaluation: What Has (Hasn't!) Changed? (Employment and Training Programs)

Paper: What Role Is There for Quick-Turnaround, Intervention Improvement Research in 2021?

AIR Presenter: Samia Amin

Location: Room 12

Panel: Engaging Diverse Citizens (Public and Non-Profit Management and Finance)

Paper: Using Reminder Postcards to Counteract Administrative Burden and Encourage Take-up of Simplified Disability Payment Rules

AIR Presenter: Heinrich Hock

Location: Room 28

Panel: Family and Medical Leave Policy: New Survey Findings on Variation by Income and Gender and the Impact of Paid Leave Laws (Family and Child Policy)

Paper: Microsimulation Model for Paid Leave – an Application on Low-Wage Workers

IMPAQ Presenters/Authors: Minh Huynh, Chris Li Zhang, Luke Patterson, Mike Trinh and Sandeep Shetty

Location: Room 13

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

11:00 – 11:55 a.m. EST

Panel: Child Welfare Beyond Child Protective Services (Family and Child Policy)

Paper: The Safe Babies Court Team Evaluation: Changing the Trajectories of Children in Foster Care

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ann-Marie Faria, Jill Bowdon, Jameela Conway-Turner, Tina Ryznar, Jingtong Pan, Laura Michaelson, Taletha Derrington, Billie Day and Jill Walston

Location: Room 14

Panel: Nontraditional Workforce Training Programs: Characteristics, Quality and Outcomes (Employment and Training Programs)

Paper: The Relative Return of Credit – and Noncredit-Bearing Educational Attainment

AIR Presenters/Authors: Candace Hamilton Hester and Sami Kitmitto

Location: Room 11

12:00 – 12:55 p.m. EST

Panel: Recent Findings on Interventions and Policies Affecting Labor Market Outcomes (Employment and Training Programs)

Paper: Startups for Unemployment? A Randomized Control Trial Study in Florida

IMPAQ Presenters/Authors: Neha Nanda, Carolyn Corea and Ann Middleton

Location: Room 12

1:00 – 1:55 p.m. EST

Panel: Examining and Addressing Inequity in K-12 (Education)

Paper: Where Are Initially Low-Performing Students the Most Likely to Succeed? A Multi-State Analysis of Academic Mobility

AIR Discussant: Christina LiCalsi

AIR Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Umut Ozek

Location: Room 10

2:00 – 2:55 p.m. EST

Panel: Lottery-Based Evaluations of Early Education Programs: Opportunities and Challenges (Education)

Paper: Lottery Structures for Admission to Public Montessori Preschool Programs: Promises and Challenges for Research

AIR Presenters/Authors: Karen Manship, Ann-Marie Faria and Juliette Berg

Location: Room 6

Panel: Supporting Social and Emotional Learning Outcomes for Students (Education)

Paper: The Effect of Exclusionary Discipline on Behavioral, Attendance, Academic and School Climate Outcomes for NYC Students and their Peers

AIR Panel Chair/Author: David Osher

AIR Presenters/Authors: Christina LiCalsi and Paul Bailey

Location: Room 9

