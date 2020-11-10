NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network’s Military Aviation Logistics and Maintenance Symposium (MALMS), a dynamic virtual forum for members of the U.S. military and the aerospace industry come together to discuss process improvements and operational readiness concerns regarding aircraft maintenance, logistics, and sustainment operations, on November 17-18.
The two-day virtual conference and exhibition will provide attendees with an interactive experience that fosters lively conversation, networking, and participation. MALMS is held with the support of the logistics and sustainment leadership of the USAF, Army and Navy, and the Logistics Officers Association. The Symposium drives the U.S. military to partner with the private sector for rapid innovation, process improvements and increased operational readiness.
Speakers and topics include are below and a full agenda is here:
“MALMS Virtual will provide attendees with an interactive experience that fosters lively conversation, networking, and participation,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director of Events for Aviation Week Network. “As our events have moved from in-person to virtual platforms over this past eight months, we have received wonderful feedback from attendees, sponsors and exhibitors as the industry has continued to network, conduct business and keep our close knit community working together.”
MALMS Lead Sponsors are Boeing, and the Dayton Development Coalition. MALMS Sponsors include Elbit Systems, L3Harris, MacroTrac, and the Industry Supporting Partner, Logistics Officer Association.
MALMS offers opportunities to virtually network with other attendees through “speed matchmaking” appointments available throughout the event. See here to register. Registration is complimentary to active military, Department of Defense (DOD) civilian employees, appointed to the federal civil service across the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard as well as other defense agencies with critical roles in aircraft maintenance, sustainment, operations, logistics, and other life cycle management programs.
The conference sessions will take place via livestream and on demand. The livestream sessions will take place Tuesday, November 17 from 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. p.m. and Wednesday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (all times Eastern).
