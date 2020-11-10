Dallas, TX, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG North Texas) recently hired John Miller as vice president of operations.

Mr. Miller joins PMG North Texas with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the community management industry. Skilled in client engagement and relationship building, Mr. Miller is a proven leader with proficiency in employee mentoring and development. As the new vice president of operations, he will oversee a diverse team of managers and operational staff and will help lead branch operations.

“PMG North Texas is committed to serving our clients and helping them achieve their ultimate community vision. Hiring the best talent, like John Miller, is an extension of that commitment,” stated Mark Southall, AMS®, PCAM®, CPM®, PMG North Texas president. “John’s extensive experience in community management, quality leadership, and passion for client relationships make him the perfect addition to our team. We look forward to seeing how John’s unique skill set lends itself to furthering our client growth and retention.”

Mr. Miller is a member of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), and the Accredited Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from CAI.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com