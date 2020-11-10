ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies is pleased to announce the hiring of Mike Prins as their new President. With strategic growth continuing to be at the forefront of Hudson Technologies, Mike will bring new energy and focus on advancing company goals and capitalizing on the strength of Hudson’s 80-year history. As a high-performance metal forming company that serves the Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Semiconductor, and Industrial applications markets, Mike’s leadership and experience in business development will be a primary driver in Hudson’s growth initiatives.

“Growing from our foundation in precision stamped enclosures and diaphragm components, our team will add competencies as we vertically integrate to drive out cost to serve our customers in a broader offering,” Mike states.

Mike Prins is a 30-year business professional and engineer who has focused on the growth and development of products, technologies, and relationships in a myriad of industries. Most recently, Mike led business development efforts with program management responsibilities at “GHSP”, a tier 1 automotive supplier and sister company of Hudson Technologies.

Specializing in market diversification, product commercialization, and sales strategy, Mike applies operational leadership and financial stewardship towards driving business growth. Advancing organizations and people is Mike’s primary passion while having served a variety of markets in the human capital, manufacturing, and services sectors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies is a leading U.S. manufacturer of deep drawn metal enclosures, or cases, and stampings, including metal diaphragms. Design engineers turn to Hudson Technologies for custom enclosures and metal diaphragms for all their equipment needs, whether they require a prototype or high-volume production. Our green manufacturing services include a full range of customization options, and our team is committed to close collaboration throughout every step of the process - from design to final production. In this way, we are fully dedicated to forming partners through collaboration.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89f087a3-7a66-40eb-8a2c-cafd5403e591