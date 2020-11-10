Backwards Distilling Company is a local Wyoming distillery located in downtown Casper where all of their drinks are crafted grain to bottle in small batches, giving them plenty of personality.

Casper, Wyoming, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As you begin planning your holiday travel, chances are you’re staying close to home. And now, perhaps more than ever, local businesses—and their makers, movers and creators—need your support. One of the best places in the Cowboy State to get the perfect combination of big-city living and wide-open spaces is Casper, Wyoming. This beautiful mountain town is filled with endless landscapes and many outdoor activities, as well as local shops, watering holes and culinary delights.

“Supporting Wyoming and its local businesses this year is more important than ever,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “Businesses have been working hard to stay open and create safe spaces for customers and appreciate all the support they can get. Plus, you’re sure to have a great time kicking off the holidays in Casper.”

When it comes to supporting local businesses, here are some of our favorite local stops:

If you’re spending time in Casper, you can shop locally, while keeping in mind that many stores offer the ability to shop online. You can also peruse their goods on social media and call them directly to purchase. Round out your visit and stay overnight in one of Casper’s comfortable lodging accommodations, with local hotels, motels and lodges implementing cleaning measures to provide travelers with the safest experience possible.

Learn more about Casper, Wyoming at VisitCasper.com. Find ways to travel responsibly and practice natural social distancing here.

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at VisitCasper.com.

