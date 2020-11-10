AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on clinical activities.
“This past quarter was marked by significant achievements leading to the initiation of our Phase 2b OraGrowtH210 Trial evaluating oral LUM-201 in pediatric growth hormone deficiency patients and the previously announced sale of our PRV in July,” commented Rick Hawkins, Chairman, CEO and President of Lumos Pharma. “We are thrilled to advance our LUM-201 program and look forward to building upon this momentum as we continue our efforts to expand our business and pipeline.”
Corporate Updates
Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020
Conference Call and Webcast Details
The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and to give an update on clinical and business development activities. There will also be a question and answer session following management’s prepared remarks.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit www.lumos-pharma.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
|Lumos Pharma, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements
|of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Licensing and collaboration revenue
|$
|74
|$
|—
|$
|128
|$
|—
|Total revenues
|74
|—
|128
|—
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|2,075
|1,202
|6,743
|4,538
|General and administrative
|5,156
|1,496
|12,634
|2,893
|Total operating expenses
|7,231
|2,698
|19,377
|7,431
|Loss from operations
|(7,157
|)
|(2,698
|)
|(19,249
|)
|(7,431
|)
|Other income and expense:
|Other income, net
|6,322
|—
|6,482
|23
|Interest income
|168
|29
|246
|65
|Interest expense
|—
|—
|(48
|)
|—
|Other income, net
|6,490
|29
|6,680
|88
|Net loss before taxes
|(667
|)
|(2,669
|)
|(12,569
|)
|(7,343
|)
|Income tax benefit
|2,432
|—
|9,321
|—
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,765
|$
|(2,669
|)
|$
|(3,248
|)
|$
|(7,343
|)
|Accretion of preferred stock to current redemption value
|—
|(766
|)
|(651
|)
|(2,274
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$
|1,765
|$
|(3,435
|)
|$
|(3,899
|)
|$
|(9,617
|)
|Net income (loss) per share of common stock
|Basic
|$
|0.21
|$
|(2.56
|)
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(7.15
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.21
|$
|(2.56
|)
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(7.15
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|8,293,312
|1,343,483
|6,267,576
|1,344,755
|Diluted
|8,486,804
|1,343,483
|6,267,576
|1,344,755
|Lumos Pharma, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|105,575
|$
|4,952
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,230
|82
|Income tax receivable
|174
|—
|Other receivables
|26,176
|35
|Total current assets
|135,155
|5,069
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|594
|84
|Right-of-use asset
|439
|373
|Total non-current assets
|1,033
|457
|Total assets
|$
|136,188
|$
|5,526
|Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|137
|$
|365
|Accrued expenses
|6,293
|709
|Current portion of lease liability
|535
|189
|Total current liabilities
|6,965
|1,263
|Long-term liabilities:
|Royalty obligation payable to Iowa Economic Development Authority
|6,000
|—
|Lease liability
|35
|191
|Deferred tax liability
|4,653
|—
|Total long-term liabilities
|10,688
|191
|Total liabilities
|17,653
|1,454
|Commitments and contingencies:
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock:
|Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized, issued and outstanding shares — 0 and 978,849 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|—
|21,904
|Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized, issued and outstanding shares — 0 and 1,989,616 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|41,631
|Stockholders' equity (deficit):
|Undesignated preferred stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 5,000,000 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; issued and outstanding shares —0 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares — 75,000,000 and 36,000,000 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; issued and outstanding 8,293,312 and 1,177,933 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|83
|12
|Additional paid-in capital
|182,028
|202
|Accumulated deficit
|(63,576
|)
|(59,677
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|118,535
|(59,463
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity
|$
|136,188
|$
|5,526
