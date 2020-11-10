Southfield, Michigan, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been awarded a 2020 Top Workplaces honor by The Detroit Free Press. We ranked #5 out of the 30 large companies that made the list. This is the ninth year in a row that Credit Acceptance has won a Detroit Free Press Top Workplace honor.

Our ranking was based solely on the results of a team member survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee research and culture technology firm. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

This is the eighth workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT (six-time winner)

FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For (last seven years in a row)

Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last six years in a row)

National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (last eight years in a row)

2020 Nevada Top Workplaces

Crain’s Fast 50 (last seven years in a row)

Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness

To see the complete list of 2020 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces, visit Top Workplaces 2020 .

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage.

