Revenue Increased 3% Year-Over-Year



Non-Prostate Brachytherapy Revenue Increased 104% Year-Over-Year

RICHLAND, Wash., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2021 ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 grew 3% to $2.38 million versus $2.32 million in the prior year comparable period. The company’s core prostate brachytherapy revenue declined 9% versus the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as procedure volumes continue to be impacted by general patient and physician concerns related to COVID-19. Prostate brachytherapy represented 79% of total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 90% in the prior year comparable period. Non-prostate brachytherapy revenue increased 104% versus the prior year comparable period. The majority of non-prostate brachytherapy revenue in the quarter was comprised of sales to treat brain cancer, including sales of GammaTile® Therapy. Net new physician customer count for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2020 increased 11% versus the prior year comparable period.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenues decreased modestly to 52.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 versus 53.4% in the prior year comparable period. First quarter gross profit increased 1% to $1.25 million versus $1.24 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as increased sales were offset by higher isotope unit costs resulting from increased transit costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s decrease in international commercial flight capacity and increased labor expenses.

Isoray CEO Lori Woods said, “Our fiscal first quarter 2021 is representative of the current dynamics within the markets we serve. As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, I am encouraged by Isoray’s performance and I am increasingly enthusiastic about the substantial opportunities for growth ahead.”

“The fundamentals have not changed. Cancer does not stop for the coronavirus and will ultimately need to be treated. Cesium-131, or Cesium Blu as it is known commercially, represents an important treatment option for patients and the doctors who care for them,” Woods concluded.

Woods noted that the Company continues to explore how Cesium-131 may be effective in the treatment of additional cancers. Isoray recently entered into a research grant agreement with a leading cancer center to study the treatment of metastatic melanoma. In this immuno-oncology study, Cesium-131 will be used in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. Woods also pointed to Isoray’s latest product innovation, which is the focus of a recently filed provisional patent application for a device designed to achieve directional dosing using Cesium-131 seeds.

Total operating expenses decreased 5% in the first quarter to $1.96 million from $2.07 million in the prior year period. Total research and development expenses increased 34% versus the prior year comparable period. The increase in total research and development expenses was primarily the result of increased protocol expenses related to new research agreements as well as a mutually agreed termination of a grant agreement in the fiscal first quarter of 2020 which resulted in a reversal of the accrual that was not repeated during the fiscal first quarter of 2021. This increase was partially offset by a reduction of development expenses for the Blu Build™ delivery system versus the comparable prior year period. Sales and marketing expenses decreased 29% versus the prior year comparable period. The decrease in sales and marketing expenses was driven primarily by significant declines in travel and tradeshow costs due to COVID-19 restrictions as well as decreased incentive compensation resulting from lower revenue growth compared to the prior year comparable period. General and administrative expenses decreased 3% versus the prior year comparable period, primarily the result of decreased travel costs due to COVID-19 restrictions as well as decreased employee hiring expenses, which were partially offset by increased insurance expenses.

The net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased 13% to $0.71 million or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share versus a net loss of $0.82 million or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share in the comparable prior year period. Basic and diluted per share results are based on weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 68.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 versus 67.4 million in the comparable prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $1.94 million and the company had no debt. Stockholders’ equity at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $5.1 million. During the fiscal second quarter of 2021 the Company closed a public offering of 18.27 million shares of its common stock at a price of $0.52 per share. Gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering costs, were approximately $9.50 million.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy treatment options throughout the body. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium Blu by visiting www.isoray.com. Join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Isoray, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares)

September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,940 $ 2,392 Accounts receivable, net 1,758 2,044 Inventory 641 645 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 407 426 Total current assets 4,746 5,507 Property and equipment, net 1,814 1,735 Right of use asset 951 1,001 Restricted cash 182 181 Inventory, non-current 204 137 Other assets, net 128 138 Total assets $ 8,025 $ 8,699 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 758 $ 654 Lease liability 241 236 Accrued protocol expense 91 35 Accrued radioactive waste disposal 100 94 Accrued payroll and related taxes 110 352 Accrued vacation 222 204 Total current liabilities 1,522 1,575 Long-term liabilities: Lease liability, non-current 715 769 Accrued payroll and related taxes, non-current 108 55 Asset retirement obligation 585 577 Total liabilities 2,930 2,976 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 7,000,000 shares authorized: Series B: 5,000,000 shares allocated; 59,065 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 68,897,779 and 68,897,779 shares issued and outstanding 69 69 Treasury stock - - Additional paid-in capital 93,677 93,592 Accumulated deficit (88,651 ) (87,938 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,095 5,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,025 $ 8,699





Isoray, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except for per-share amounts) Quarter ended September 30, 2020 2019 Sales, net $ 2,384 $ 2,315 Cost of sales 1,138 1,079 Gross profit 1,246 1,236 Operating expenses: Research and development Propriety research and development 312 233 Collaboration arrangement, net of reimbursement - - Total research and development 312 233 Sales and marketing 581 815 General and administrative 1,067 1,097 Change in estimate of asset retirement obligation (Note 9) - (73 ) Total operating expenses 1,960 2,072 Operating loss (714 ) (836 ) Non-operating income: Interest income, net 1 20 Change in fair value of warrant derivative liability - - Other income - - Non-operating income, net 1 20 Net loss (713 ) (816 ) Preferred stock dividends (3 ) (3 ) Net loss applicable to common stockholders (716 ) (819 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 68,898 67,388







