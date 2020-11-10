SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended September 30, 2020.



“We are excited about our SaaS logo growth this quarter,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “In an uncertain economy, enterprises are automating engagement to support contactless commerce and remote work models. With our digital-first platform, unique offers and expanding sales coverage, we look forward to growing our market share.”

Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Highlights

SaaS revenue was $16 million, up 29% year over year.

SaaS and professional services revenue was $17.3 million, up 23% year over year and comprised 91% of total revenue.

Total revenue was $19.1 million, up 11% year over year.

GAAP net income was $2.0 million, or $0.07 per basic share and $0.06 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, in the year ago quarter.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.06 per basic share and $0.05 per diluted share, in the year ago quarter.

Cash provided by operations was $5.7 million, compared to cash provided by operations of $2.7 million in the year ago quarter.

Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ending December 31, 2020, eGain expects:

SaaS revenue of between $15.2 million to $15.6 million, which would represent growth between 8% and 11% year over year;

SaaS and professional services revenue of between $16.6 million and $17.1 million, which would represent growth of between 5% and 8% year over year;

Total revenue of $18.1 million to $18.7 million, which would represent growth between 0% and 3% year over year;

GAAP net loss of $1.0 million to breakeven, or $(0.03) to $0.00 per basic share; and

Non-GAAP net loss of $0.5 million to net income of $0.5 million, or $(0.02) per basic share to $0.02 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to our operating results. Such non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Conference Call Information

eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30, June 30, 2020

2020

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,099 $ 46,609 Restricted cash 7 6 Accounts receivable, net 15,478 22,708 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,070 1,066 Prepaid expenses 2,018 2,514 Other current assets 801 617 Total current assets 72,473 73,520 Property and equipment, net 710 713 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,592 2,962 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 2,199 2,380 Intangible assets, net — 26 Goodwill 13,186 13,186 Other assets 1,057 918 Total assets $ 92,217 $ 93,705 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,116 $ 2,429 Accrued compensation 7,261 7,916 Accrued liabilities 4,007 3,423 Operating lease liabilities 1,698 1,753 Deferred revenue 34,016 36,644 Total current liabilities 48,098 52,165 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,565 4,826 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,045 1,385 Other long-term liabilities 723 688 Total liabilities 54,431 59,064 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 375,357 374,399 Notes receivable from stockholders (91 ) (90 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,487 ) (1,631 ) Accumulated deficit (336,024 ) (338,068 ) Total stockholders' equity 37,786 34,641 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 92,217 $ 93,705





eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

2019

Revenue: Subscription $ 17,747 $ 15,572 Professional services 1,316 1,618 Total revenue 19,063 17,190 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 3,222 3,750 Cost of professional services 1,409 1,565 Total cost of revenue 4,631 5,315 Gross profit 14,432 11,875 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,505 3,998 Sales and marketing 5,631 4,738 General and administrative 1,944 2,044 Total operating expenses 12,080 10,780 Income from operations 2,352 1,095 Interest income, net 3 147 Other income (expense), net (163 ) 164 Income before income tax provision 2,192 1,406 Income tax provision (148 ) (189 ) Net income $ 2,044 $ 1,217 Per share information: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 30,853 30,507 Diluted 32,508 31,883 Stock-based compensation included in above costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 74 $ 33 Research and development 158 176 Sales and marketing 133 148 General and administrative 105 94 $ 470 $ 451 Amortization of intangible assets included in above costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 26 $ 67 Research and development — — $ 26 $ 67





eGain Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Income from operations $ 2,352 $ 1,095 Add: Stock-based compensation 470 451 Amortization of intangibles assets 26 67 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 2,848 $ 1,613 Net income $ 2,044 $ 1,217 Add: Stock-based compensation 470 451 Amortization of intangibles assets 26 67 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,540 $ 1,735 Per share information: Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.05 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 30,853 30,507 Diluted 32,508 31,883



eGain Corporation

Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Growth Rates Constant Currency Growth Rates [1] 2020

2019

Revenue: SaaS revenue $ 15,970 $ 12,418 29% 27% Legacy revenue 1,777 3,154 (44%) (44%) GAAP subscription 17,747 15,572 14% 12% GAAP professional services 1,316 1,618 (19%) (20%) Total GAAP revenue $ 19,063 $ 17,190 11% 9% SaaS and professional services revenue: SaaS revenue $ 15,970 $ 12,418 29% 27% Professional Services 1,316 1,618 (19%) (20%) Total SaaS and professional services revenue $ 17,286 $ 14,036 23% 21% Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 3,222 $ 3,750 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets (26 ) (67 ) Non-GAAP subscription $ 3,196 $ 3,683 GAAP professional services $ 1,409 $ 1,565 Add back: Stock-based compensation (74 ) (33 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 1,335 $ 1,532 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 4,631 $ 5,315 Add back: Stock-based compensation (74 ) (33 ) Amortization of intangible assets (26 ) (67 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 4,531 $ 5,215 (13%) (13%) Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 14,551 $ 11,889 Non-GAAP professional services (19 ) 86 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 14,532 $ 11,975 21% 19% Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 4,505 $ 3,998 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (158 ) (176 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets - - Non-GAAP research and development $ 4,347 $ 3,822 14% 14% GAAP sales and marketing $ 5,631 $ 4,738 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (133 ) (148 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 5,498 $ 4,590 20% 19% GAAP general and administrative $ 1,944 $ 2,044 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (105 ) (94 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 1,839 $ 1,950 (6%) (6%) GAAP operating expenses $ 12,080 $ 10,780 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (396 ) (418 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 11,684 $ 10,362 13% 12%

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.