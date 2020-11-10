Waterloo, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 provincial budget released on November 5, 2020 brings encouraging news for persons with developmental disabilities. Christian Horizons applauds the efforts of Premier Doug Ford, Minister Rod Phillips, and Minister Todd Smith for their work in supporting and empowering people with disabilities.

“Great news in the budget for people who experience disabilities in Ontario. Thank you for recognizing the important work of our essential supports through the Covid-19 crisis. We look forward to further work together to reform supports for those with developmental disabilities.” said Janet Noel-Annable, CEO, Christian Horizons.

Christian Horizons hopes this vital new funding will advance our work in developing communities of belonging for people who experience disabilities, where people can share their gifts and contribute within their communities.

We look forward to continue working together with the Government of Ontario as we improve funding possibilities for people with developmental disabilities, enhance wages and benefits for employees within developmental services while encouraging an accountable, performance driven framework for not-for-profit organizations to deliver services across the province.

With a team of more than 3500 terrific employees, we partner, advocate, and learn to achieve our vision: People who experience disabilities belong to communities in which their God-given gifts are valued and respected.

About Christian Horizons

Christian Horizons was founded in 1965, and is a not-for-profit, charitable organization, that provides community-based supports to children and adults in Ontario and in Saskatchewan. While most of our services are provided in residential supports (group homes, respite and Supported Independent Living), we are also focused on education, vocational training and volunteerism to help people engage and contribute to their communities. We encourage and support a variety of other initiatives such as self advocacy groups and family supports, all with the belief that our communities are best when everyone belongs.

