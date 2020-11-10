NORTH READING, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced today that Roy Vallee, Teradyne Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Compensation, and Nominating and Governance Committees, will retire from the Board effective at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders that is expected to be held in May 2021. Mr. Vallee will serve out the remainder of his term as Chair and the Board will elect a new Chair following the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.



“Roy is a tremendous Board member whose leadership and wise counsel for over 20 years, the last six as Board Chair, have enabled Teradyne to thrive and grow,” said Mark Jagiela, Teradyne President and CEO. “His business acumen, integrity, and high standards have been valuable assets to the Board and our executive team. We thank Roy for his years of service and wish him well in his future pursuits.”

