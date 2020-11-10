Third quarter GAAP net sales of $1.13 billion, an increase of 11% year-over-year; non-GAAP organic net sales increased 12% year-over-year



Third quarter GAAP net loss of $35 million; third quarter non-GAAP adjusted net income of $30 million, an increase of 58% year-over-year



Third quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $59 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year



Ended the third quarter of 2020 with more than $650 million in available liquidity, including $355 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet



Full year 2020 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to a range of $213 million to $218 million

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covetrus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020, which ended September 30, 2020.

“Around the globe, the Covetrus team continues to rise to the challenge and, despite the adversity created by COVID-19, we successfully executed and delivered strong results during the third quarter. It is clear that our focused approach, commitment to our team and our customers, and our investment in service and innovation have served us well and enabled us to win new business and drive greater alignment with our partners. We are making strategic investments to support our momentum and are confident in our ability to drive growth in 2021 and beyond,” said Ben Wolin, Covetrus president and chief executive officer. “Our foundation is solid, our industry is growing, our differentiation in the market is evident, and our outlook is bright.”

Summary Operating Results (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,126 $ 1,018 $ 3,217 $ 2,968 Income (loss) before taxes $ (32 ) $ (969 ) $ (8 ) $ (992 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Covetrus $ (35 ) $ (959 ) $ (15 ) $ (982 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS) $ (0.33 ) $ (8.56 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (9.26 ) Non-GAAP Measures: (a) Pro Forma Net sales $ 1,126 $ 1,018 $ 3,217 $ 2,992 Organic net sales growth 12 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 59 $ 49 $ 170 $ 151 Adjusted net income $ 30 $ 19 $ 80 $ 60

(a) Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations for non-GAAP financial items to the most directly comparable GAAP financial items are provided under Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release.

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $1.13 billion, an increase of 11% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP organic net sales, which adjusts for changes in foreign exchange and the impact from mergers and acquisitions and divestiture activity, increased 12% year-over-year, reflecting companion animal end-market growth that returned to pre-COVID-19 levels across many of the Company’s major geographies, improving sales execution and market position in a number of the Company’s key markets, and the continued positive trajectory of the Company’s prescription management business.

Net loss attributable to Covetrus in the third quarter of 2020 was $35 million, or a loss of $0.33 per diluted share, which compared to a net loss attributable to Covetrus in the third quarter of 2019 of $959 million, or a loss of $8.56 per diluted share. The primary driver of the year-over-year improvement was the $939 million goodwill impairment charge recorded in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $59 million for the third quarter of 2020 versus $49 million in the prior year period. The 20% year-over-year increase was broad-based and reflected increased contribution from all of the Company’s segments, which offset increased costs related to various corporate functions and the lost contribution from scil animal care business, which was divested on April 1, 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $30 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $19 million in the prior year period, driven by the same factors impacting non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

Nine-Month 2020 Results

Net sales for the first nine months of 2020 were $3.22 billion, an increase of 8% compared to the first nine months of 2019. Non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales increased 9% year-over-year, driven by strong net sales growth in the Company’s prescription management business and positive supply chain net sales across all of the Company’s geographic segments, reflecting improved sales execution and the growth of the Company’s end-market.

Net loss attributable to Covetrus for the first nine months of 2020 was $15 million, or a loss of $0.18 per diluted share, which compared to net loss attributable to Covetrus for the first nine months of 2019 of $982 million, or a loss of $9.26 per diluted share. The primary driver of the year-over-year improvement was the $939 million goodwill impairment charge recorded in the prior year period and a $70 million after-tax gain on the sale of scil animal care during the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $170 million for the first nine months of 2020 versus $151 million in the prior year period on a pro forma basis. The primary driver of the 13% year-over-year increase was increased contribution from the Company’s prescription management business and cost containment measures in response to COVID-19, which offset the year-over-year impact of increased costs related to various corporate functions.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $80 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $60 million in the prior year on a pro forma basis, driven primarily by the same factors impacting non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

Third Quarter 2020 Segment Financial Highlights

The Company’s operations are organized and reported by geography — North America, Europe, and APAC & Emerging Markets.

North America

North America segment net sales for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $618 million increased 14% compared to the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP organic net sales increased 14% year-over-year. During the third quarter of 2020, supply chain non-GAAP organic net sales increased approximately 10% year-over-year, driven by healthy end-market demand and the Company’s improved market position. Prescription management net sales increased 43% year-over-year, benefiting from the Company’s customer and client engagement strategies implemented earlier this year.

North America segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $45 million increased 15% compared to the same period of the prior year, reflecting the growth and improved profitability in the Company’s prescription management business as well as positive operating leverage resulting from healthy net sales growth in the rest of the Company’s businesses in North America, including in the Company’s supply chain business, during the third quarter as compared to prior year.

Europe

Europe segment net sales for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $403 million increased 5% compared to the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales increased 8% compared to the same period of the prior year, reflecting strong sales execution and a recovery in end-market conditions in many of the Company’s European markets following the COVID-19-related disruption experienced during the second quarter of 2020.

Europe segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $19 million increased 27% compared to the same period of the prior year, reflecting strong operating leverage gained from the positive net sales performance and continued cost containment measures, which offset the lost contribution from scil animal care business, which was divested on April 1, 2020.

APAC & Emerging Markets

APAC & Emerging Markets segment net sales for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $108 million increased by 15% compared to the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales increased 16% compared to the same period of the prior year, reflecting continued market share gains and the benefit from the COVID-19 end-market recovery experienced during the third quarter.

APAC & Emerging Markets segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $8 million increased 60% compared to the same period of the prior year, driven by strong operating leverage from the positive net sales growth as well as continued cost discipline.

Financial Position and Liquidity

Covetrus generated $11 million of net cash from operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $34 million during the prior year period. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was negative $29 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $4 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year decline reflects changes in working capital partially driven by the Company’s response to COVID-19 and a $10 million increase in capital expenditures tied to pharmacy capacity expansion projects currently underway.

At quarter-end, the Company had $355 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.14 billion in term loan debt, and no borrowings outstanding on its $300 million revolving credit facility. The Company ended the quarter with more than $650 million in available liquidity and was in compliance with the covenants in its credit agreement as of September 30, 2020.

Updated 2020 Financial Guidance

Covetrus’ updated fiscal year 2020 financial guidance range is as follows, which assume no material incremental supply chain disruption or widespread economic impact related to COVID-19:

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $213 million to $218 million; this is an increase from the Company’s prior guidance range of $200 million to $210 million.

The Company has not reconciled its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income attributable to Covetrus because the reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including share-based compensation expense, separation program costs, strategic consulting costs, and other special items tied to the formation of Covetrus, cannot be reasonably predicted due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact, and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized and therefore is not available without unreasonable effort. The impact of these adjusting items could be significant to the Company’s GAAP results. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see the section titled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and recent business trends at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 10, 2020. Participating in the conference call will be:

Benjamin Wolin, president and chief executive officer

Matthew Foulston, executive vice president and chief financial officer

To access the live webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, individuals can visit the Investor Relations page of the Covetrus website: https://ir.covetrus.com/investors/events-and-presentations . An archived edition of the earnings conference call will also be posted on the Covetrus website later that day and will remain available to interested parties via the same link for one year.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 866-789-2492 for U.S./Canada participants, or 409-937-8901 for international participants, and referencing confirmation code 4668669. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks through November 24, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406. The replay confirmation code is 4668669.

Upcoming Investor Events

Covetrus management will be attending the following investor conference during November:

Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 11, 2020

Audio webcasts will be available live and archived on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.covetrus.com/investors/events-and-presentations . A complete listing of upcoming events for the investment community is available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://covetrus.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We may, in some cases use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "likely," "will," "should," or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the success of any measures we have taken or may take in the future in response thereto, including our ability to continue operations at our distribution centers and pharmacies; the ability to drive growth; the ability to successfully integrate operations and employees; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies of the transactions that created Covetrus; the potential impact of the consummation of the transactions on relationships, including with employees, customers and competitors; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve performance targets; changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; changes in our market; the impact of litigation; the impact of Brexit; the impact of accounting pronouncements, seasonality of our business, leases, expenses, interest expense and debt; risks associated with sufficiency of cash and access to liquidity; cybersecurity risks including risk associated with our dependence on third party service providers as a large portion of our workforce is working from home; and those additional risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 3, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC on November 10, 2020, and in our other SEC filings. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

COVETRUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share amounts) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 355 $ 130 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6 and $8 498 426 Inventories, net 521 636 Other receivables 81 67 Prepaid expenses and other 45 30 Assets held for sale — 51 Total current assets 1,500 1,340 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $101 and $84 108 93 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 118 84 Goodwill 1,154 1,154 Other intangibles, net 541 643 Investments and other 89 47 Total assets $ 3,510 $ 3,361 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 416 $ 520 Current maturities of long-term debt and other borrowings 46 62 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 73 44 Accrued taxes 41 18 Other current liabilities 155 164 Liabilities held for sale — 21 Total current liabilities 731 829 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt and other borrowings, net 1,082 1,125 Deferred taxes 39 47 Other liabilities 139 94 Total liabilities 1,991 2,095 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests 15 10 Redeemable Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, $1,000 per share liquidation preference, 250,000 shares authorized, and 90,632 outstanding as of September 30, 2020 88 — Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 675,000,000 shares authorized; 127,363,432 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 111,620,507 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 1 1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (91 ) (86 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,567 2,381 Accumulated deficit (1,061 ) (1,040 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,416 1,256 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and shareholders’ equity $ 3,510 $ 3,361





COVETRUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,126 $ 1,018 $ 3,217 $ 2,968 Cost of sales 929 827 2,625 2,407 Gross profit 197 191 592 561 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 224 210 642 594 Goodwill impairment — 939 — 939 Operating loss (27 ) (958 ) (50 ) (972 ) Other income (expense): Interest income — 1 1 4 Interest expense (10 ) (16 ) (38 ) (42 ) Other, net 5 4 79 18 Income (loss) before taxes and equity in earnings of affiliates (32 ) (969 ) (8 ) (992 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (3 ) 7 (6 ) 7 Net income (loss) $ (35 ) $ (962 ) $ (14 ) $ (985 ) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests — 3 (1 ) 3 Net income (loss) attributable to Covetrus $ (35 ) $ (959 ) $ (15 ) $ (982 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Covetrus: Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (8.56 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (9.26 ) Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (8.56 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (9.26 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 116 112 113 106 Diluted 116 112 113 106





COVETRUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (14 ) $ (985 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 124 113 Amortization of right-of-use assets 18 16 Goodwill impairment — 939 Operating lease right-of-use asset impairment 8 — Gain on divestiture of a business (72 ) — Share-based compensation expense 30 35 Benefit for deferred income taxes (7 ) (19 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 4 — Loss on managed exit of a business 8 — Other 1 (2 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (77 ) (25 ) Inventories, net 99 (23 ) Other assets and liabilities (42 ) (36 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (69 ) 21 Net cash provided by operating activities 11 34 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (40 ) (30 ) Payments related to equity investments and business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (13 ) (26 ) Proceeds from divestiture of a business, net 104 — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4 — Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 55 (56 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 190 — Repayment of revolving credit facility (190 ) — Proceeds from issuance of debt — 1,220 Principal payments of debt (62 ) (43 ) Debt issuance and amendment costs (5 ) (24 ) Issuance of common shares in connection with share-based compensation plans 6 3 Dividend paid to Former Parent — (1,174 ) Net transfers from Former Parent — 165 Proceeds from issuance of Series A preferred stock 250 — Series A preferred stock issuance costs (6 ) — Series A preferred stock dividend (6 ) — Acquisition payment (17 ) (9 ) Acquisitions of non-controlling interests in subsidiaries — (74 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 160 64 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1 ) 3 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 225 45 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 130 23 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 355 $ 68





COVETRUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions) (Unaudited) (Continued) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for: Interest $ 32 $ 35 Income taxes $ 17 $ 16 Amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities $ 20 $ 18 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Conversion of Series A preferred stock $ 156 $ — Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 60 $ 91 Deconsolidation of a subsidiary $ 15 $ —

Segment Adjusted EBITDA



The Company provides adjusted EBITDA by segment as a supplemental measure to GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA by segment is not a pro forma metric and in 2019 reflects the operations of Vets First Choice only for the period from February 8, 2019 to September 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA by segment is among the primary metrics by which management evaluates the performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA by segment has certain limitations in that it does not take into account the impact of certain expenses to our consolidated statements of operations, including the impact of share-based compensation, strategic consulting, transaction costs, formation of Covetrus expenses, separation programs and executive severance, carve-out operating expenses, IT infrastructure, goodwill impairment charges, capital structure-related fees, operating lease right-of-use asset impairments, managed exits from businesses we are exiting or closing, and other items, net. The Company does not allocate to its segments expenses managed at the corporate level, such as corporate wages and related benefits, corporate occupancy costs, professional services utilized at the corporate level, and non-recurring expenses. Other companies may not define or calculate adjusted EBITDA by segment in the same way.

The following tables summarize adjusted EBITDA by segment:

Three Months Ended (In millions) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 $ Change % Change North America $ 45 $ 39 $ 6 15 % Europe 19 15 4 27 APAC & Emerging Markets 8 5 3 60 Corporate (13 ) (10 ) (3 ) NA Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 59 $ 49 $ 10 20 %





Nine Months Ended (In millions) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 $ Change % Change North America $ 141 $ 117 $ 24 21 % Europe 53 50 3 6 APAC & Emerging Markets 20 13 7 54 Corporate (44 ) (27 ) (17 ) NA Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 170 $ 153 $ 17 11 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to the financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures (discussed below). Management uses these measures in the management of our business and believes that they are useful to investors in evaluating our ongoing operating results and trends.

The following tables reconcile non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Covetrus management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma adjustments to reflect the timing of the acquisition of Vets First Choice in the first quarter of 2019, provide useful additional information to investors regarding Covetrus’ results of operations as they provide another measure of Covetrus’ profitability and ability to service its debt, and are considered important to financial analysts covering Covetrus’ industry.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytic tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Covetrus’ non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently than similarly named measures reported by other companies. In addition, using non-GAAP measures may have limited value as they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on reported financial results and cash flows. When analyzing Covetrus’ performance, it is important to evaluate each adjustment in the reconciliation tables and use adjusted measures in addition to, and not as an alternative to, GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Net Sales and Segment Net Sales (Unaudited)

Covetrus delivers products, software and technology-enabled services across the globe through three reportable segments: North America, Europe, and APAC & Emerging Markets.

Organic net sales growth is a non-GAAP measure that Covetrus uses to evaluate period-over-period financial performance. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial metric provides useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and is a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons. Organic net sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, M&A and divestitures, which can impact year-over-year comparisons. Additionally, the Company has provided certain pro forma information to reflect the timing of the Vets First Choice acquisition in the first quarter of 2019.

The following tables summarize non-GAAP net sales and non-GAAP organic net sales growth for Covetrus and each reportable segment:

Net Sales and Non-GAAP Pro Forma Net Sales (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 (In millions) Covetrus Covetrus Net sales: $ 1,126 $ 1,018 North America 618 543 Europe 403 384 APAC & Emerging Markets 108 94 Eliminations (3 ) (3 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (In millions) Covetrus Historical Animal

Health Historical Vets First

Choice (a) Non-GAAP Pro

Forma Combined Net sales: $ 3,217 $ 2,968 $ 24 $ 2,992 North America 1,771 1,592 24 1,616 Europe 1,166 1,114 — 1,114 APAC & Emerging Markets 288 270 — 270 Eliminations (8 ) (8 ) — (8 )

(a) Historical Vets First Choice - 2019 - from January 1, 2019 to February 7, 2019

Non-GAAP Organic Net Sales and Organic Pro Forma Net Sales Growth (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (In millions) Covetrus Covetrus

Y/Y Growth % Change

from FX % Change from

Mergers and

Acquisitions % Change from

Divestitures Non-GAAP

Organic Net Sales Growth Net sales: $ 1,126 $ 1,018 11 % 1 % — % (3 )% 12 % North America 618 543 14 % — % — % (1 )% 14 % Europe 403 384 5 % 4 % — % (7 )% 8 % APAC & Emerging Markets 108 94 15 % (2 )% 1 % — % 16 % Eliminations (3 ) (3 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (In millions) Covetrus Non-GAAP

Pro Forma

Combined Non-GAAP Pro

Forma

Y/Y Growth % Change

from FX % Change from

Mergers and

Acquisitions % Change from

Divestitures Non-GAAP Pro

Forma Organic

Net Sales

Growth Net sales: $ 3,217 $ 2,992 8 % (1 )% 1 % (2 )% 9 % North America 1,771 1,616 10 % — % — % — % 10 % Europe 1,166 1,114 5 % (1 )% 4 % (4 )% 6 % APAC & Emerging Markets 288 270 7 % (7 )% 1 % — % 14 % Eliminations (8 ) (8 )

Non-GAAP EBITDA, Pro Forma EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)



EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, pro forma EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and pro forma adjusted net income are non-GAAP financial measures used to: (i) aid management and investors with year-over-year comparability, (ii) determine management performance under the Company’s compensation plans, (iii) plan and forecast, (iv) communicate the Company’s financial performance to its board of directors, shareholders, and investment analysts, and (v) understand the Company’s operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of the Company’s core ongoing operating performance. Such measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA adjustments include share-based compensation, strategic consulting, transaction costs, formation of Covetrus expenses, separation programs and executive severance, carve-out operating expenses, IT infrastructure, goodwill impairment charges, capital structure-related fees, operating lease right-of-use asset impairments, managed exits from businesses we are exiting or closing, and other items, net.

A reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to net income (loss) attributable to Covetrus, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is as follows:

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (In Millions) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Covetrus $ (35 ) $ (959 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 41 41 Plus: Interest expense, net 10 16 Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense 3 (7 ) EBITDA 19 (909 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 11 10 Plus: Strategic consulting 3 — Plus: Transaction costs (a) 1 — Plus: Separation programs and executive severance 2 1 Plus: IT infrastructure 1 2 Plus: Formation of Covetrus (b) 4 13 Plus: Equity method investment and non-consolidated affiliates (c) 1 — Plus: Operating lease right-of-use asset impairment 8 — Plus: France managed exit (d) 8 — Plus: Goodwill impairment — 939 Less: Minority interest in goodwill impairment — (3 ) Plus: Other items, net 1 (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA 59 49 Depreciation and amortization (41 ) (41 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 34 34 Interest expense, net (10 ) (16 ) Adjusted income before taxes 42 26 Adjusted income tax expense (12 ) (7 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Covetrus $ 30 $ 19 (a) Includes legal, accounting, tax, and other professional fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. (b) Includes professional and consulting fees, duplicative costs associated with transition service agreements, and other costs incurred in connection with the separation from Former Parent and establishing Covetrus as an independent public company. (c) Includes the proportionate share of the adjustments to EBITDA of consolidated and non-consolidated affiliates where Covetrus ownership is less than 100%. (d) Includes $7 million of severance and $1 million of other costs.





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In Millions) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Covetrus $ (15 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 124 Plus: Interest expense, net 37 Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense 6 EBITDA 152 Plus: Share-based compensation 30 Plus: Strategic consulting 13 Plus: Transaction costs (a) 8 Plus: Separation programs and executive severance 4 Plus: IT infrastructure 3 Plus: Formation of Covetrus (b) 17 Plus: Capital structure 2 Plus: Equity method investment and non-consolidated affiliates (c) 1 Plus: Operating lease right-of-use asset impairment 8 Plus: France managed exit (d) 8 Plus: Other items, net (e) (76 ) Adjusted EBITDA 170 Depreciation and amortization (124 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 101 Interest expense, net (37 ) Adjusted income before taxes 110 Adjusted income tax expense (30 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Covetrus $ 80 (a) Includes legal, accounting, tax, and other professional fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. (b) Includes professional and consulting fees, duplicative costs associated with transition service agreements, and other costs incurred in connection with the separation from Former Parent and establishing Covetrus as an independent public company. (c) Includes the proportionate share of the adjustments to EBITDA of consolidated and non-consolidated affiliates where Covetrus ownership is less than 100%. (d) Includes $7 million of severance and $1 million of other costs. (e) Includes a pre-tax gain of $72 million from the sale of scil and a $1 million foreign exchange adjustment on the deconsolidation of SAHS.





Non-GAAP Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (In Millions) Covetrus Vets First

Choice (Jan. 1

to Feb. 7) Spin-Off and

Other Pro

Forma

Adjustments Purchase

Price and

Related Pro

Forma

Adjustments Pro Forma

Covetrus Net loss attributable to Covetrus $ (982 ) $ (9 ) $ (5 ) $ (4 ) $ (1,000 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 113 2 — 9 124 Plus: Interest expense, net 41 1 6 — 48 Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense (7 ) — (1 ) (2 ) (10 ) EBITDA (835 ) (6 ) — 3 (838 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 35 — — 3 38 Plus: Transaction costs — 6 — (6 ) — Plus: Formation of Covetrus (a) 26 — — — 26 Plus: Separation programs and executive severance 1 — — — 1 Plus: Carve-out operating expense 5 — — — 5 Plus: IT infrastructure 4 — — — 4 Plus: Goodwill impairment 939 939 Less: Minority interest in goodwill impairment (3 ) (3 ) Less: Other items, net (19 ) (2 ) — — (21 ) Adjusted EBITDA 153 (2 ) — — 151 Depreciation and amortization (124 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 102 Interest expense, net (48 ) Adjusted income before taxes 81 Adjusted income tax expense (21 ) Pro Forma adjusted net income attributable to Covetrus $ 60 (a) Includes professional and consulting fees, duplicative costs associated with transition service agreements, and other costs incurred in connection with the separation from Former Parent and establishing Covetrus as an independent public company. Numbers in table may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)



Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow is the cash the Company produces through its operations, less the cost of expenditures on property and equipment. The Company believes that it is an important measurement since it shows how efficient a company is at generating cash.

Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11 $ 34 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (40 ) (30 ) Free cash flow $ (29 ) $ 4





Contacts Nicholas Jansen | Strategy and Corporate Development 207-550-8106 | Kiní Schoop | Public Relations 207-550-8018 |