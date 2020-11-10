PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Recent Highlights

  • Revenue was $71.8 million for the third quarter, representing a 17% increase over the corresponding period in 2019 and a 67% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020
  • Completed the acquisitions of ReadCoor and CartaNA, advancing 10x Genomics into In Situ analysis with comprehensive and foundational intellectual property, key technology advances and deep talent and expertise in the emerging field
  • Completed a follow-on public offering of 4,600,000 shares of common stock resulting in approximately $482.2 million in net proceeds

"Our strong performance this quarter demonstrates our ability to execute across all facets of the business," said Serge Saxonov, Co-Founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "We remain focused on the frontiers of scientific discovery and we will continue to invest in the vast opportunities that lie before us, both now and well into the future."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $71.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a 17% increase from $61.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily the result of increased consumables revenue driven by growth in the instrument installed base, partially offset by decreased demand due to ongoing lab closures resulting from COVID-19.

Gross margin was 80% for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 75% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was driven primarily by lower accrued royalties related to ongoing litigation.

Operating expenses were $122.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 124% increase from $54.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and include $40.6 million of in-process research and development expense related to intellectual property purchased in connection with the acquisition of CartaNA. Other drivers of the increase in operating expenses this quarter include increased personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation, and increased outside legal expenses.

Operating loss was $65.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $9.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. This includes $13.8 million of stock-based compensation for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss was $65.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to a net loss of $9.6 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $768.8 million as of September 30, 2020, which include net proceeds of $482.2 million arising from our successfully completed follow-on public offering.

Full Year 2020 Guidance
As previously announced, 10x Genomics has withdrawn its annual revenue guidance for 2020 due to the evolving environment and continued uncertainties from the impact of COVID-19.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including 97 of the top 100 global research institutions and 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 2,000 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 950 issued patents and patent applications.

10x Genomics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

   Three Months Ended      Nine Months Ended    
   September 30,      September 30,    
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
Revenue$        71,817 $        61,207 $        186,627 $        170,604 
Cost of revenue (1) 14,411  15,480  39,571  44,451 
Gross profit 57,406  45,727  147,056  126,153 
Operating expenses:    
Research and development (1) 30,143  22,209  83,670  55,208 
In-process research and development 40,637    40,637   
Selling, general and administrative (1) 51,549  32,614  146,352  92,078 
Accrued contingent liabilities 332    956  1,360 
Total operating expenses 122,661  54,823  271,615  148,646 
Loss from operations (65,255) (9,096) (124,559) (22,493)
Other income (expense):    
Interest income 28  481  1,471  986 
Interest expense (397) (708) (1,365) (2,087)
Other expense (income), net 361  (272) 121  (413)
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (1,521)  
Total other expense (8) (499) (1,294) (1,514)
Loss before provision for income taxes (65,263) (9,595) (125,853) (24,007)
Provision for income taxes 585  8  1,305  110 
Net loss$        (65,848)$        (9,603)$        (127,158)$        (24,117)
Other comprehensive income:    
Foreign currency translation adjustment (366) (126) (6) (123)
Comprehensive loss$        (66,214)$        (9,729)$        (127,164)$        (24,240)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.65$ (0.33 $ (1.28 $ (1.21
Weighted-average shares of common stock used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 101,341,945  29,184,218  99,058,139  19,904,184 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

   Three Months Ended    Nine Months Ended  
   September 30,    September 30,  
(in thousands) 2020  2019  2020  2019 
Cost of revenue$        398 $        81 $        1,108 $        171 
Research and development 5,467  1,650  14,398  3,448 
Selling, general and administrative 7,919  2,143  18,851  4,639 
 Total stock-based compensation expense $13,784  $3,874  $34,357  $8,258 


10x Genomics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

  September 30,   December 31,  
  2020   2019  
Assets      
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$        768,773 $        424,166 
Restricted cash 59,451   
Accounts receivable, net 36,026  33,371 
Inventory 25,118  15,270 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,083  8,033 
Total current assets 900,451  480,840 
Property and equipment, net 65,111  48,821 
Restricted cash 5,474  52,327 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,379   
Other assets 26,129  23,935 
Total assets$        1,042,544 $        605,923 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity  
Current liabilities:
Accrued contingent liabilities$        77,558 $        — 
Accounts payable 9,490  13,028 
Accrued compensation and related benefits 11,189  12,394 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 38,583  24,448 
Term loans, current portion   9,882 
Deferred revenue, current 3,775  3,297 
Operating lease liabilities 4,976   
Total current liabilities 145,571  63,049 
Term loans, noncurrent portion   19,837 
Accrued contingent liabilities   68,658 
Accrued license fee, noncurrent 11,223  16,251 
Deferred rent, noncurrent   16,120 
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 56,618   
Other noncurrent liabilities 4,052  1,925 
Total liabilities 217,464  185,840 
Commitments and contingencies  
 Stockholders’ equity:  
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019    
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized and 105,599,976 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 1,100,000,000, shares authorized and 96,241,596 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 2  2 
Additional paid-in capital 1,214,655  682,494 
Accumulated deficit (389,525) (262,367)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52) (46)
Total stockholders’ equity 825,080  420,083 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,042,544 $605,923 