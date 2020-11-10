ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced an extension of its strategic partnership with CTM, a leading telecom operator in Macau, as it prepares for its 5G launch with an upgrade to Amdocs’ well-established, robust cloud-based digital business system.



Most of the upgrade to Amdocs Optima for digital revenue management was achieved while working remotely during the COVID-19 global lockdown, using new methodologies, business process best practices and various collaboration and deployment tools with no impact to service quality. As a result of the upgrade for 5G readiness, CTM will be better able to create and introduce new real-time pricing models for innovative products and solutions in a more effective way.

Mr. Komix Hui, Director of Information Technology of CTM, Macau, said that, “Following our commitment to be a pioneer in 5G services, we are delighted to announce the completion of 5G outdoor full coverage in Macau, one of the first full city outdoor coverages in Asia. We are pleased to have extended our partnership with Amdocs as we leverage Amdocs Optima to prepare to commercialize 5G services and provide an enhanced and seamless digital experience to our customers.”

“5G is one of the most pivotal technology enablers in recent years, and CTM is a leader in the 5G space. We are happy to have partnered with CTM on their journey to launch city-wide outdoor 5G service enabling enhanced user experiences wherever they connect,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “We have worked with CTM for many years and are glad to extend this partnership while enabling leading-edge 5G use cases and experiences.”

