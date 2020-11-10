TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQVTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.

Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights:

  • Awarded $1.9 million IDIQ (indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity) contract to develop training content in support of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Airman Decision Making and Interface Research (ADMIRE) program as a result of recent partnership with Infoscitex (IST)
  • Received $1.5 million order from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC), which will result in VirTra’s simulators being installed at all four of FLETC’s training centers by December 2020
  • Received $863,000 order from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for simulation training products and services, including new, drop-in recoil kits
  • Appointed military simulation training expert, John Givens, to the Company’s board of directors to fill the vacancy left by Mitchell Saltz’s passing
  • Backlog increased to a record $14.4 million as of September 30, 2020

Third Quarter and Nine Month 2020 Financial Highlights:

 All figures in millions, except per share dataQ3 2020Q3 2019% Δ YTD 2020YTD 2019% Δ
Total Revenue$6.4 $6.7-4% $12.5 $12.8-2%
        
Gross Profit$4.0 $3.86% $7.1 $7.11%
Gross Margin61.9%55.9%11% 57.0%55.2%3%
        
Net Income/Loss$0.9 $0.9-7% ($0.1)($0.0)N/A
Diluted EPS$0.11 $0.12-8% ($0.02)($0.00)N/A


Management Commentary

“Despite our sales and installation teams facing the inherent challenges of a pandemic, our talented staff adapted to changing circumstances to produce financial results for the third quarter that were essentially in-line with our near record performance last year and new sales that exceeded last year’s performance,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and chief executive officer of VirTra. “Financially, the quarter was highlighted by revenue of $6.4 million, net income of $0.9 million, which drove EPS of $0.11 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million, and perhaps most impressive, a record backlog of $14.4 million. Operationally, we built upon our relationship with FLETC, a national leader in law enforcement training, and we expanded our footprint in the military market with the $1.9 million contract we received through our partnership with IST on the ADMIRE program for the benefit of the Department of Defense.

“In 2019, we surged in the latter part of the year to deliver our 14th consecutive year of topline growth. While challenges to installations persist, the financial results of this quarter coupled with our increasing backlog demonstrate that, despite the unprecedented COVID-19 related headwinds, VirTra continues to effectively sell and service the essential needs of our customers. We are cautiously optimistic that, should the macro environment in the fourth quarter be similar to what it was in the third, we will deliver strong results for the rest of 2020.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue decreased 4% to $6.4 million from $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in total revenue was due to reduced equipment installations due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Gross profit increased 6% to $4.0 million (61.9% of total revenue) from $3.8 million (55.9% of total revenue) in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to reduced direct material costs and travel costs resulting from reduced sales.

Operating expense was $2.7 million compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in operating expense was mainly due to a $266,000 impairment in the investment in That’s Eatertainment Corp. (“TEC”) which was recorded as operating expense.

Operating income was $1.2 million compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income totaled $868,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $937,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million compared to $1.4 in the third quarter of 2019.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total revenue was $12.5 million compared to $12.8 million in the first nine months of 2019. The change in total revenue was due to reduced equipment installations due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Gross profit was $7.1 million (57.0% of total revenue) compared to $7.1 million (55.2% of total revenue) in the first nine months of 2019. The slight increase in gross profit was primarily due to sales volume and product mix, which tends to remain fairly consistent as a percentage of total revenue when compared annually.

Operating expense was $7.3 million compared to $7.2 million in the first nine months of 2019. The increase in net operating expense was primarily due to a $406,000 impairment in the investment of TEC, which was recorded as operating expense and was offset by reduced selling, general, and administrative costs from COVID-19 restrictions on travel and tradeshows.

Loss from operations was $115,000 compared to a loss from operations of $94,000 in the first nine months of 2019.

Net loss totaled $123,000, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $10,000, or $(0.00) per diluted share in the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $615,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $339,000 in the first nine months of 2019.

At September 30, 2020, backlog totaled approximately $14.4 million, a $3.1 million increase compared to backlog of $11.3 million as of September 30, 2019. Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues totaled approximately $6.2 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $5.9 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $325,000. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.1 million at September 30, 2020 compared to cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit of $3.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.8 million.

Conference Call

VirTra management will hold a conference call today (November 10, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results. VirTra’s chairman and CEO, Bob Ferris, and CFO, Judy Henry, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

           
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30, Increase % September 30, September 30, Increase %
   2020  2019 (Decrease) Change  2020   2019  (Decrease) Change
                 
Net Income (Loss)$868,084 $937,107 $(69,023) -7% $(122,586) $(9,526) $(113,060) 1187%
                 
 Adjustments:               
 Provision for income taxes 354,941  347,787  7,154  2%  40,467   23,539   16,928  72%
 Depreciation and amortization 95,259  77,259  18,000  23%  274,866   222,471   52,395  24%
EBITDA$1,318,284 $1,362,153 $(43,869) -3% $192,747  $236,484  $(43,737) -18%
 Impairment loss on That’s Eatertainment, related party 266,000  -  266,000  100%  406,000   -   406,000  100%
 Reserve for note receivable 9,461  -  9,461  100%  220,997   102,473   118,524  116%
Adjusted EBITDA$1,593,745 $1,362,153 $231,592  17% $819,744  $338,957  $480,787  142%


Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
           
       September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 
       (Unaudited)   
    ASSETS      
 Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents    $4,097,484  $1,415,091  
  Certificates of deposit     -   1,915,000  
  Accounts receivable, net     2,523,131   2,307,972  
  Interest receivable     -   7,340  
  Inventory, net     3,441,764   1,949,414  
  Unbilled revenue     3,689,442   3,579,942  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     461,612   353,975  
           
  Total current assets     14,213,433   11,528,734  
           
 Long-term assets:        
  Property and equipment, net     1,089,385   1,028,198  
  Operating lease right-of-use asset, net     1,169,876   1,390,873  
  Intangible assets, net     266,843   217,930  
  That’s Eatertainment note receivable, long term, net, related party   285,288   291,110  
  Security deposits, long-term     19,712   19,712  
  Other assets, long-term     332,990   351,236  
  Deferred tax asset, net     1,712,000   1,792,000  
  Investment in That’s Eatertainment, related party     434,000   840,000  
           
  Total long-term assets     5,310,094   5,931,059  
           
 Total assets    $19,523,527  $17,459,793  
           
  LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
           
 Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable    $649,293  $621,127  
  Accrued compensation and related costs     995,946   611,487  
  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     557,891   334,751  
  Note payable, current     601,696   -  
  Operating lease liability, short-term     315,476   297,244  
  Deferred revenue, short-term     3,369,569   2,490,845  
           
  Total current liabilities     6,489,871   4,355,454  
           
 Long-term liabilities:        
  Deferred revenue, long-term     1,321,857   1,748,257  
  Note payable, long-term     724,265   -  
  Operating lease liability, long-term     935,622   1,174,882  
           
  Total long-term liabilities     2,981,744   2,923,139  
           
 Total liabilities     9,471,615   7,278,593  
           
 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 11)        
           
 Stockholders’ equity:        
 Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued     
  or outstanding     -   -  
 Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,767,530 shares     
  issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 7,745,030 shares issued  778   775  
  and outstanding as of December 31, 2019        
 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares     
  issued or outstanding     -   -  
 Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares     
  issued or outstanding     -   -  
 Additional paid-in capital     13,887,975   13,894,680  
 Accumulated deficit     (3,836,841)  (3,714,255) 
           
 Total stockholders’ equity     10,051,912   10,181,200  
           
 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity    $19,523,527  $17,459,793  
           
 See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed financial statements. 
   



 VirTra, Inc.  
 Condensed Statements of Operations  
  (Unaudited) 
              
    Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
    September 30, 2020  September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020  September 30, 2019 
 Revenues:           
  Net sales $6,395,356   $6,682,728 $12,472,106   $12,696,810  
  That’s Eatertainment royalties/licensing fees, related party 16,005    28,561  45,247    100,993  
  Other royalties/licensing fees  2,360    2,120  4,310    21,257  
  Total revenue  6,413,721    6,713,409  12,521,663    12,819,060  
              
  Cost of sales  2,446,455    2,957,865  5,381,403    5,748,001  
              
  Gross profit  3,967,266    3,755,544  7,140,260    7,071,059  
              
 Operating expenses:           
  General and administrative  2,250,348    2,127,422  6,050,798    6,074,213  
  Research and development  497,645    381,654  1,204,011    1,090,960  
              
  Net operating expense  2,747,993    2,509,076  7,254,809    7,165,173  
              
  Income (loss) from operations  1,219,273    1,246,468  (114,549)   (94,114) 
              
 Other income (expense):           
  Other income  7,067    38,426  45,359    114,158  
  Other expense  (3,315)   -  (12,929)   (6,031) 
              
  Net other income  3,752    38,426  32,430    108,127  
              
  Income (loss) before provision for income taxes  1,223,025    1,284,894  (82,119)   14,013  
              
  Provision for income taxes  354,941    347,787  40,467    23,539  
              
 Net income (loss) $868,084   $937,107 $(122,586)  $(9,526) 
              
 Net income (loss) per common share:           
  Basic $0.11   $0.12 $(0.02)  $(0.00) 
  Diluted $0.11   $0.12 $(0.02)  $(0.00) 
              
 Weighted average shares outstanding:           
  Basic  7,760,799    7,745,030  7,753,034    7,748,543  
  Diluted  7,842,475    7,721,574  7,753,034    7,748,543  
              
 See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed financial statements. 
              



VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
     Nine Months Ended 
    September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
       
Cash flows from operating activities:    
 Net loss $(122,586) $(9,526)
 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:   
  Depreciation and amortization  274,866   434,405 
  Right of use amortization  220,997   - 
  Reserve for note receivable  16,738   102,473 
  Deferred taxes  80,000   17,000 
  Impairment of investment in That’s Eatertainment, related party  406,000   - 
 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
  Accounts receivable, net  (215,159)  (129,398)
  That’s Eatertainment note receivable, net, related party  (10,916)  - 
  Trade note receivable, net  -   652 
  Interest receivable  7,340   3,923 
  Inventory, net  (1,492,350)  (1,206,098)
  Unbilled revenue  (109,500)  (1,422,221)
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (107,637)  (120,642)
  Other assets  18,246   (48,140)
  Security deposits, long-term  -   320,044 
  Accounts payable and other accrued expenses  635,765   799,915 
  Payments on operating lease liability  (221,028)  (178,909)
  Deferred revenue  452,324   1,719,878 
       
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (166,900)  283,356 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
     -   - 
 Purchase of certificates of deposit  -   (3,560,000)
 Redemption of certificates of deposit  1,915,000   5,135,000 
 Purchase of intangible assets  (55,580)  (160,000)
 Purchase of property and equipment  (329,386)  (489,518)
 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  -   2,631 
Net cash provided by investing activities  1,530,034   928,113 
       
Cash flows from financing activities:    
 Repurchase of stock options  (26,667)  (16,110)
 N/P Payable -Profiles  -   (11,250)
 Stock options exercised  19,965   11,426 
 Purchase of treasury stock  -   (318,204)
 Note payable-PPP Loan  1,325,961   - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  1,319,259   (334,138)
       
Net increase in cash  2,682,393   877,331 
Cash, beginning of period  1,415,091   2,500,381 
Cash, end of period $4,097,484  $3,377,712 
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:    
 Cash (refunded) paid:    
 Taxes (refunded) paid $(39,533) $6,539 
 Interest paid  5,247   - 
       
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:    
 Conversion of That’s Eatertainment note receivable to long term, related party  -   292,138 
       
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed financial statements.
 

 

 

 