SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Over the last quarter, we have demonstrated the unique capability of our platform to translate the immune response at scale into data that informs the development of best-in-class, differentiated diagnostic and therapeutic solutions,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “This pandemic has highlighted the key role of the immune response in our understanding of disease. COVID-19 is a prime example of the power of our platform to rapidly generate immune-driven solutions to any disease, including what we believe are best-in-class antibodies against the virus.”

Recent Highlights

  • Revenue was $26.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 25% increase from the second quarter 2020 and a 1% increase from the third quarter in the prior year.
  • Clinical sequencing volume increased 58% to 4,023 clinical tests delivered in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019 and increased 28% compared to the second quarter 2020.
  • Identified two antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 that neutralize the virus at very low concentrations.
  • immunoSEQ T-MAP™ COVID to be used in a subset of patients from clinical trials of two top tier vaccine developers.
  • Top-line results from a second real-world study, conducted in Italy, demonstrated T-cell testing outperforms serology in identifying past SARS-CoV-2 infections (97% sensitivity versus 77%) supporting launch of T-Detect™ COVID, a clinical T-cell based test for past infection.
  • Identified clinical signal for Crohn’s disease for T-Detect pipeline.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $26.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 1% increase from the third quarter in the prior year. Sequencing revenue was $11.3 million for the quarter, representing a 3% decrease from the third quarter in the prior year. Development revenue increased to $15.0 million for the quarter, representing a 5% increase from the third quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses were $63.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $44.1 million in the third quarter of the prior year, representing an increase of 44%.

Net loss was $36.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $14.0 million for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $28.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $12.7 million for the third quarter of the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $851.5 million as of September 30, 2020.

2020 Financial Guidance

Adaptive Biotechnologies is not providing 2020 financial guidance due to the continued uncertainties from the impact of COVID-19.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have two commercial products and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for interest and other income, net, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses. We have provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the financial performance of our business and the effectiveness of our business strategies. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, we expect to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations include that Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect:

  • all expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • changes in our working capital needs;
  • income tax (expense) benefit, which may be a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;
  • the costs of replacing the assets being depreciated and amortized, which will often have to be replaced in the future;
  • the non-cash component of employee compensation expense; and
  • the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be reflective, on a recurring basis, of our ongoing operations.

In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

Adaptive Biotechnologies
Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
      
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2020  2019  2020  2019 
Revenue               
Sequencing revenue$11,276  $11,683  $28,730  $29,631 
Development revenue 15,023   14,375   39,467   31,231 
Total revenue 26,299   26,058   68,197   60,862 
Operating expenses               
Cost of revenue 6,053   5,601   16,308   16,323 
Research and development 30,314   20,506   80,241   49,516 
Sales and marketing 14,474   9,099   42,813   25,813 
General and administrative 12,079   8,477   36,138   22,143 
Amortization of intangible assets 428   428   1,275   1,270 
Total operating expenses 63,348   44,111   176,775   115,065 
Loss from operations (37,049)  (18,053)  (108,578)  (54,203)
Interest and other income, net 1,018   4,103   5,805   6,208 
Income tax (expense) benefit (688)     1,116    
Net loss (36,719)  (13,950)  (101,657)  (47,995)
Fair value adjustment to Series E-1 convertible preferred
  stock options		          (964)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders$(36,719) $(13,950) $(101,657) $(48,959)
Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic
  and diluted		$(0.27) $(0.11) $(0.79) $(0.97)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per
  share attributable to common shareholders, basic and
  diluted		 134,372,026   124,285,686   129,289,948   50,552,389 
                


 
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
         
  September 30, 2020  December 31, 2019 
  (unaudited)     
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $497,076  $96,576 
Short-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $336,840 and $479,791, respectively)  338,004   480,290 
Accounts receivable, net  11,858   12,676 
Inventory  10,736   9,069 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  19,684   14,079 
Total current assets  877,358   612,690 
Long-term assets        
Property and equipment, net  31,156   60,355 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  37,733    
Long-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $16,203 and $105,263, respectively)  16,466   105,435 
Restricted cash  2,138   2,138 
Intangible assets, net  10,653   11,928 
Goodwill  118,972   118,972 
Other assets  997   784 
Total assets $1,095,473  $912,302 
Liabilities and shareholders equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $5,412  $4,453 
Accrued liabilities  5,346   4,371 
Accrued compensation and benefits  7,913   8,124 
Current portion of deferred rent     371 
Current operating lease liabilities  3,969    
Current deferred revenue  78,192   60,994 
Total current liabilities  100,832   78,313 
Long-term liabilities        
Deferred rent liability, less current portion     6,918 
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion  42,366    
Financing obligation     36,607 
Deferred revenue, less current portion  174,853   219,332 
Other long-term liabilities  2,375   93 
Total liabilities  320,426   341,263 
Commitments and contingencies        
Shareholders’ equity        
Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020
  and December 31, 2019; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and
  December 31, 2019		      
Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020
  and December 31, 2019; 136,392,256 and 125,238,142 shares issued and outstanding at
  September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively		  13   12 
Additional paid-in capital  1,240,649   935,834 
Accumulated other comprehensive gain  1,427   671 
Accumulated deficit  (467,042)  (365,478)
Total shareholders’ equity  775,047   571,039 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,095,473  $912,302 
         

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table sets forth a reconciliation between our Adjusted EBITDA and our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
Net loss $(36,719) $(13,950) $(101,657) $(47,995)
Interest and other income, net  (1,018)  (4,103)  (5,805)  (6,208)
Income tax expense (benefit)  688      (1,116)   
Depreciation and amortization expense  2,144   2,063   6,120   5,716 
Share-based compensation expense  6,470   3,335   17,518   9,713 
Adjusted EBITDA $(28,435) $(12,655) $(84,940) $(38,774)
                 