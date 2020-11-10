GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio (Nasdaq:VIE), a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, today reported financial results and provided program highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“Several months into UPLIZNA’s launch, we have gained valuable insights into how to meet our customer’s needs, which continue to evolve during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are encouraged by the increasing product uptake and our commercial team remains nimble in how we engage with individual practitioners and centers of excellence across the U.S.,” said Bing Yao, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Viela Bio. “As we and our partners await the potential approval of UPLIZNA in several Asian countries, we continue to expand its development in the U.S. in various diseases, including myasthenia gravis and IgG4-related disease, where we believe it could have a significant clinical benefit over existing therapies.”
Added Dr. Yao: “While we pursue the potential expansion of UPLIZNA to additional patient populations, we continue to make solid progress across our entire pipeline. Recently, we presented data from our Phase 1b study of VIB7734 in an oral presentation at ACR Convergence 2020, confirming its potential to reduce lesions in lupus patients and have selected systemic lupus erythematosus for our planned Phase 2 trial. Additionally, we continue to enroll new patients into our ongoing trials with VIB4920, which include mid-stage studies in Sjögren’s syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis and kidney transplant rejection and are planning to submit an IND for a new preclinical candidate by the end of this year.”
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
UPLIZNA® (inebilizumab-cdon)
UPLIZNA® is a CD19-directed cytolytic antibody indicated for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult patients who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive.
VIB4920
VIB4920 is an investigational fusion protein designed to bind to CD40L on activated T cells, blocking their interaction with CD40-expressing B cells.
VIB7734
VIB7734 is designed to target and bind to ILT7, a cell surface molecule specific to pDCs, leading to their depletion. This depletion may also decrease other inflammatory cytokines such as TNF-alpha and IL-6, which are critical to the pathogenesis of a number of autoimmune diseases.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
About Viela Bio
Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.vielabio.com.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|Product revenue, net
|$
|2,316
|$
|—
|$
|2,316
|$
|—
|License revenue
|—
|—
|—
|20,000
|Total revenue
|2,316
|—
|2,316
|20,000
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of products sold
|650
|—
|650
|—
|Research and development
|25,890
|38,700
|78,131
|72,113
|Selling, general and administrative
|13,995
|10,230
|43,685
|24,575
|Total operating expenses
|40,535
|48,930
|122,466
|96,688
|Loss from operations
|(38,219
|)
|(48,930
|)
|(120,150
|)
|(76,688
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|574
|520
|2,871
|1,829
|Total other income
|574
|520
|2,871
|1,829
|Net loss
|$
|(37,645
|)
|$
|(48,410
|)
|$
|(117,279
|)
|$
|(74,859
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(64.59
|)
|$
|(2.23
|)
|$
|(150.34
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted
|54,760,381
|749,539
|52,583,103
|497,924
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Unrealized gains (loss) on marketable securities, net
|$
|(302
|)
|$
|(30
|)
|$
|348
|$
|(30
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|(302
|)
|(30
|)
|348
|(30
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(37,947
|)
|$
|(48,440
|)
|$
|(116,931
|)
|$
|(74,889
|)
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|September 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|111,649
|$
|200,851
|Marketable securities
|273,534
|113,945
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,507
|30,000
|Inventory
|438
|—
|Prepaid and other current assets
|14,944
|6,242
|Total current assets
|403,072
|351,038
|Marketable securities, non-current
|2,354
|31,415
|Property and equipment, net
|1,933
|1,499
|Capital lease assets
|965
|—
|Intangible assets, net
|19,151
|—
|Other assets
|122
|102
|Total assets
|$
|427,597
|$
|384,054
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,083
|$
|7,459
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|10,752
|9,192
|Related party liability
|4,638
|12,892
|Capital lease liability - current
|186
|—
|Total current liabilities
|20,659
|29,543
|Capital lease liability - non-current
|788
|—
|Total liabilities
|21,447
|29,543
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of
September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; no shares issued or outstanding
as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of
September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 54,835,873 and 50,617,868
shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and
December 31, 2019, respectively
|55
|51
|Additional paid-in capital
|799,720
|631,154
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|353
|5
|Accumulated deficit
|(393,978
|)
|(276,699
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|406,150
|354,511
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|427,597
|$
|384,054
