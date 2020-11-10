SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Tom Fallon, Chief Executive Officer, David Heard, Chief Operating Officer, and Nancy Erba, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference and present on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast, as well as the replay, of these presentations will be accessible from the Investors section of the Infinera’s website at investors.infinera.com and selecting events.

