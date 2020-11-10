PUNE, India, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dental Imaging Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The Global Dental Imaging market was estimated to be US$ 2.1billion worth in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.1%. Dental imaging is a method of producing high-quality photographs for the diagnosis of dental problems. Dental caries or tooth decay and periodontal diseases are the common prevalent chronic disease worldwide and constitute a significant public health problem, but it affects to any individual of any age throughout their lifetime. Dental imaging technologies support dentists to diagnose dental diseases by providing real and graphic images of dental issues like cavities, oral malignant melanoma bone loss, and hidden dental structure. Furthermore, Radiography is an important imaging method and diagnostic medium that assists in the clinical examination of dental issues. Radiographs are developed with image sensor technologies such as intra-oral dental imaging, panoramic, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), and cephalometric.

Technical improvements in dental imaging procedures, growing demand for imaging techniques in oral disease therapies, rising prevalence of dental disorders, increasing elderly population, growing necessity for effectiveness and efficiency in medical treatments, and growth in research and development ventures in the imaging technology are the key drivers for the global dental imaging market. Besides, cosmetic dentistry is getting prominence in the dental imaging market. Additionally, the growing implementation of medical imaging technologies in dentistry and increasing consciousness about novel uses of dental imaging techniques are boosting the growth of the market. The increasing affordability of imaging technologies, and the requirement for fast and precise diagnosis are the other main factors that are boosting the growth of this market.

The orthodontics segment is anticipated to grow at the maximum CAGR in the dental imaging market during the course of the assessment period.

The global dental imaging market is segmented in on the basis of technology, end-user, application, and geography. Based on application, the market has been divided into orthodontics, implantology, oral & maxillofacial surgery, endodontics, and other applications. Of all these divisions, the orthodontics segment is anticipated to record the highest growth. The implantology segment held the major share of the market in 2019. The large stake of this division can be credited to the increasing enactment of dental implants, a rising number of bone-graft assessments, and a growing attention on the assessment of post-treatment cases.

Depending on the end-user segment, the dental imaging market is divided into dental educational & research institutions, dental diagnostic dispensaries, and dental hospitals & clinics. The dental hospitals & clinics segment retains the highest market share. This highest share of this division can be accredited to the growing cost-efficiency of imaging systems, increasing demand for precise and fast diagnosis, and growing consciousness among patients.

Based on geography, the global Dental Imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is sub-segmented into the United States, Canada and Rest of North America. Europe is sub-segmented into Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is sub-segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America is sub-segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

North America is likely to grasp a leading position worldwide in the dental imaging market as a result of technical developments and improvement in dental imaging, increasing occurrence of dental disorders, growth in healthcare expenses, and substructure in this region. Furthermore, cosmetic dentistry is getting significance in the dental imaging market.

The Asia Pacific region has also observed the maximum expansion, which is propelled by circumstances such as the growing attention of developing and leading market companies on emerging Asian markets, growth in disposable earnings, relatively tolerant administrative guidelines, and increasing dental tourism market.

Major players active in the global dental imaging market consist of LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., FLOW Dental Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Vatech Co., Ltd., Dentsply International Inc., Planmeca Oy, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd., Midmark Corporation, and Danaher Corporation.

