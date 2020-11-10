DENVER, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint Resources Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: HPR) today announced that on November 4, 2020, it received notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it is no longer in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual due to the fact that the Company’s average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $50 million and, at the same time, its stockholders’ equity was less than $50 million. As set forth in the Notice, as of November 4, 2020, the 30 trading-day average global market capitalization of the Company was approximately $41.5 million and the Company’s last reported stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2020 was a deficit of $12.6 million.



In accordance with NYSE procedures, the Company intends to submit a plan to the NYSE within 45 days of receipt of the Notice advising the NYSE of definitive action it has taken, or is taking, to bring it into compliance with Section 802.01B within 18 months of receipt of the Notice.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s common stock, which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the applicable cure period under the common stock trading symbol “HPR.”

Company contact: Larry C. Busnardo, Vice President, Investor Relations, 303-312-8514