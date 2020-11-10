Cheyenne, Wyoming, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union and the Blue Foundation are partnering with the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming to provide disaster relief for victims of the devastating 2020 Colorado and Wyoming wildfire season. Blue and the Blue Foundation will match every dollar raised, up to $200,000, to support Colorado and Wyoming with all designated funds staying local in Colorado and Wyoming.



The desire to help with wildfire relief efforts grew in importance when the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires threatened Blue’s branch in Granby, Colorado. After the branch employees were evacuated, a partnership with the Red Cross was rapidly assembled. The $200,000 match, Blue’s second $200,000 fundraising match of 2020, was approved by both Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation within five days.



“2020 has been a year full of challenges. Blue believes that it is our responsibility to assist every community that we are a part of, especially those facing the challenges the wildfires have brought,” says Stephanie Teubner, CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. “We are honored to partner with the Red Cross to directly reach those in the most need. Being there for our members and communities is what we do best, and we are looking to help both with the Red Cross partnership.”



The Cameron Peak Fire is the largest in the state’s history and now the East Troublesome Fire is the second largest. The Mullen fire in Southern Wyoming has burned over 176,000 acres before being contained. The Red Cross has cumulatively provided over 37,700 overnight shelter stays people in hundreds of hotel rooms. Alongside community partners, the Red Cross has served almost 31,000 meals. The American Red Cross has made over 2,900 disaster health contacts, over 1,000 disaster mental health contacts and 35 disability integration contacts. The response is supported by 165 disaster workers both on the ground and virtually to provide support for those impacted by both fires. The Red Cross is looking ahead to shelter transition, damage assessment, distribution of recovery items, and longer-term recovery.



“We are truly grateful for the support that Blue Federal Credit Union, Blue’s members, and Blue Foundation are providing to our wildfire relief efforts in Colorado and Wyoming,” said Gino Greco, CEO for the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming. “We want to thank Blue for stepping up with this $200,000 match and helping the Red Cross help those in need.”



Because of COVID-19 Blue Federal Credit Union, Blue Foundation and the Red Cross cannot accept material donations directly. The priority of all three organizations is to provide shelter and support to those affected, and financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to those who need it most. If you would like to donate, you can by visiting bluefoundation.blue and donating through the ‘Donate to Fire Relief’ tab at the top of the page.



Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving the communities of Wyoming and Colorado. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to build lifelong relationships with our members guided by the belief their success is ours. Please visit bluefcu.com for more information.



The Blue Foundation is a 501C3 that is committed to supporting local organizations by stepping up to help our communities serve one another and provide financial education, volunteer opportunities, and provide funding for worthwhile causes. Doing Good is the fabric of who we are! Please visit bluefoundation.blue for more information. The American Red Cross name, emblem, and copyrighted materials are used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion or political position.



The American Red Cross name is a registered trademark owned by the American National Red Cross. For more information about the American Red Cross, please visit redcross.org.

