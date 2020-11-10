CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the release of financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, accompanying notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) will be available on SEDAR and on MAXIM's website on November 10, 2020. All figures reported herein are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



OPERATING RESULTS

During the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, adjusted Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Deprecation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) increased as compared to 2019. A significant proportion of the increase is primarily the result of the operation of MAXIM's state-of-the-art 204 MW simple-cycle gas turbine facility Milner 2 (“M2”), which was commissioned in the second quarter of 2020. As expected, the capacity and high reliability of M2 increased revenues and reduced operations and maintenance costs. Additionally, the Government of Alberta Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction program benefits accrue to earnings through the impacts of reduced carbon tax. These favourable variances were partially offset by lower realized power prices, higher fuel costs due to higher generation volumes and higher per unit natural gas costs in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Net income decreased in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the depreciation of M2 and financing costs incurred in relation to the M2 project, partially offset by the same factors impacting adjusted EBITDA. Net income increased in the first nine months of 2020, primarily due to the same factors impacting adjusted EBITDA and the recognition of a future tax benefit, partially offset by the depreciation of M2 and financing costs incurred in relation to the M2 project.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 17,726 $ 8,488 $ 29,444 $ 23,363 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 5,698 2,601 6,304 782 Net income (loss) 498 2,204 337 . (3,677) Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.01. $ (0.07) Total generation – Milner (MWh) - 150,443 42,301 368,736 Total generation – M2 (MWh) (2) 349,756 - 457,257 - Average Alberta market power price ($ per MWh) 43.83 46.95 46.91 58.02 Average Milner realized power price ($ per MWh) - 56.35 171.45 63.29 Average M2 realized power price ($ per MWh) (2) 50.68 - 48.52 - Total gross debt 68,688 - 68,688 - Total assets $ 235,915 $ 189,939 $ 235,915 $ 189,939





(1) Select financial information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and is prepared in accordance with GAAP, except adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to assist management and investors in determining the Corporation's approximate operating cash flows before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization and certain other income and expenses. (2) Generation and realized power prices for M2 relate to June to September 2020 only as the asset was commissioned on June 1.

AUC LOSS FACTOR DECISION

MAXIM continues to expect to receive Line Loss Proceeding payments from the Alberta Electric System Operator (“AESO”) totaling an estimated $53 million over the next twelve months. These payments are refunds of overpayments and interest from 2006 to 2016 and are estimated based on information currently available on the public record. On October 22, 2020, the AESO issued a final statement for the first Line Loss Proceeding payment. This payment relating to years 2014, 2015 and 2016, is for $6.4 million, and is to be paid on December 30, 2020.

About MAXIM

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focussed entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 204 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q2, 2020. MAXIM has the option to increase the capacity of M2 to approximately 300 MW and concurrently realize an improvement in the efficiency of the plant by investing in heat recovery combined cycle technology. In addition, MAXIM continues to explore additional development options in Alberta including its currently permitted gas-fired generation project and the permitting of its wind power generation project. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol “MXG”. For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at www.maximpowercorp.com. For further information please contact:

