Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per authentic estimates, worldwide air compressor market generated revenues worth USD 16.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand significantly through 2025. The growth can be attributed to increasing awareness pertaining to availability of high-quality compressed air solutions and favorable regulatory scenario regarding energy conservation.

The document also evaluates several market segmentations which are primarily based on technology type, end-user scope, product landscape, and regional outlook. In addition, a detailed SWOT analysis, alongside a thorough Porter’s Five Forces analysis of prominent companies that formulate the competitive outlook of this business vertical is elucidated, further allowing for effective decision making during investment assessment.

Introduction of strict environment regulations along with mandatory FDA standards for food safety have impelled the demand for air compressors across the globe, which in turn is paving the way for the overall market growth.

Flourishing automobile sector and technological advancements are additional factors which are fueling global air compressor market size. These innovations have resulted in development of air compressors with reduced maintenance costs.

Apart from this, consumer inclination towards adopting eco-friendly compressed air solutions along with increasing popularity of portable devices are facilitating the overall business scenario.

Evaluating the impact of COVID-19

The unexpected Coronavirus outbreak has forced worldwide governments to enforce temporary lockdowns, which in turn has resulted in disruption of manufacturing and supply chain processes, subsequently resulting in monetary repercussions among industry participants.

Regardless, global air compressor market is expected to witness considerable growth post COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to availability of advanced technologies, rising adoption of household appliances, and growing per capita income.

Summarizing the market segmentations

In terms of technology type, global air compressor industry is split into centrifugal, rotary, and reciprocating. The end-user scope of the market consists of food & beverage, oil & gas, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. Based on product landscape, the industry is bifurcated into stationary and portable.

From the regional point of view

Worldwide air compressor market is segmented into Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The report primarily focuses on countries such as Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, South Korea, India, Japan, and China in order to assess their impact on the overall business dynamics.

According to industry analysts, Asia-Pacific air compressor industry size is estimated to grow substantially during the study duration. Focus among major companies towards establishing production units in China and India is a prime factor complementing the business outlook in Asia-Pacific.

Easy availability of low cost labor as well as raw materials along with abundance of land have resulted in rapid expansion of the regional manufacturing sector, in turn positively impacting Asia-Pacific air compressor industry trends.

Highlighting the competitive scenario

The competitive landscape of global air compressor market is defined by companies such as Danfoss, Hitachi Ltd., Sullivan-Palatek Inc., Emerson Electric Co., DeWalt Industrial Tool Co., Siemens AG, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Elgi Equipments Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., and Atlas Copco among others.

Industrial Air Compressor Market is expected to surpass USD 24 billion by 2026, as per new research report. Increase in manufacturing activities in most of the developing economies will bolster the overall industry size. Industrial air compressors are extensively used in majority of the industrial usages such as for powering pneumatic equipment & tools, cleaning purposes, for supplying compressed air, etc. They are incorporated in automobiles, mining and agriculture and are used in almost all manufacturing activities around the globe. These industrial compressors will witness a steady growth in its consumption owing to its varied area of application. A heightened expanse in the mining and oil exploration activities are fueling the need for industrial air compressors around the globe.

