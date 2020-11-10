Thank you to our 2020 AoD Sponsors: Enbridge Gas, Federated Insurance, Rogers, and Reliance Home Comfort.

Toronto, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, OHBA presented our 2020 Awards of Distinction virtually through our online event portal which featured networking opportunities, virtual booths, a play-to-win challenge, prizes and much more! Hosted by comedian and TV personality James Cunningham, OHBA is proud to celebrate Ontario’s best of the best when it comes to residential construction, design and marketing. Our virtual event portal will remain live for on-demand viewing of our Awards. You can continue to login to watch the event, participate in our networking rooms, and connect with industry colleagues. For more information please visit www.ohbaaod.ca to gain access.

For the fifth time, the Tridel Corporation won the prestigious 2020 Ontario Home Builder of the Year award from the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) in its Awards of Distinction program (AoD). Tridel has an enviable reputation for seeking excellence in all aspects of its organization. That includes innovative designs of a new building concepts, supporting its employees, philanthropic efforts or community initiatives that ensure their neighbourhoods remain a place where people can work, live and play. The Tridel W.I.S.E corporate social responsibility strategies focuses on four pillars: workforce, industry, society, and environment. The Tridel commitment to their customers reflects its “Built for Life” trademark that embraces condominium living to the fullest, in beautiful, safe, healthy sustaining communities where the genuine care and outstanding experience of their customers is the company’s greatest mission.

The 2020 Ontario Renovator of the Year honours went to Amsted Design-Build – this is the fourth time company has won the coveted award. At Amsted Design-Build, people are their top priority. Operating in the Ottawa-area for over 30 years, Amsted Design-Build is also a community champion. With a company-wide focus on giving back, Amsted is an active member of the Ottawa community, supporting such worthwhile organizations as the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa, Hospice Care Ottawa, Wear Red Fridays supporting Canadian troops, and many more. Amsted also shows a commitment to providing sustainable opportunities and take a holistic approach to green design by using sustainable materials throughout their designs. In addition to this, Promus Ottawa, Amsted’s sister-company, provides responsible, responsive, and professional disaster restoration services to the Greater Ottawa Area. The teams work together under one roof, sharing staff, resources, and a corporate culture, to take advantage of synergies that exist between the industries

Both Ontario Builder and Renovator of the Year Awards are presented to the companies that demonstrates the highest levels of performance, creativity and ingenuity based on judging criteria in the areas of sales and marketing excellence, floor plan design, community service, support of the industry and its ability to adapt to changing needs.

The 2020 Prestige Award winners also include:

Project of the Year – Low-Rise: for – Union Village for Metropia; Minto Communities – Markham(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising, Nak Design Strategies Inc., RN Design Ltd.)

Project of the Year – High or Mid-Rise: Nordic Condos for Collecdev – Toronto (credit to: ADhoc Studio, gh3*, Milborne Group, Montana Steele Advertising)

The 2020 OHBA People’s Choice Award is comprised of our finalists from the Project of the Year – Low Rise, and Mid/High Rise. The finalists have shown excellence in overall architectural design, room design, advertising and on-site sales.

People’s Choice Award: Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hill (credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc., Gladstone Media, International Home Marketing Group Realty Inc., VA3 Design)

This year’s winners and finalists were recognized at the AoD Red Carpet Event presented by Enbridge, the AoD virtual Awards co-presented by Federated Insurance and Rogers Communications Inc., and our event partner was presented by Reliance HomeComfort. The full list of winners is available at www.ohba.ca.

About OHBA: As #homebeliever champions, the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) believes in the great Canadian dream of homeownership by supporting more housing choice and supply across Ontario. OHBA is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 27 local associations across the province.

ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN

Production Built Home (One storey)

Geranium for Courts of Canterbury "The Cavendish" - Port Perry

(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Colours & Concepts Inc., RN Design Ltd.)

Production Built Home (Two Storeys up to 2500 SF)

Metropia; Minto Communities for Union Village "Aspen Corner - Elevation F" - Markham

(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising, Nak Design Strategies Inc., RN Design Ltd.)

Production Built Home (Two - Three Storeys 2501 SF and over)

Geranium for Allegro "The Forte" - Aurora

(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Hunt Design Associates, The Patton Design Studio)

Attached Multi-Unit Home

Rinaldi Homes (Niagara) Inc. for Unit 1 @ Drapers Creek "Type A" - Welland

Custom Home (Up to 3000 SF)

Kawartha Lakes Construction for View Point - Stoney Lake Island Cottage Build - North Kawartha

Custom Home (3001-5000 SF)

Built By Bespoke Inc. for The Mayfair Maison - Burlington

Mid-Rise Building (4 - 10 Storeys)

Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd. for The Harbour Club - Port Dalhousie

(credit to: Ryan Design International)

High-Rise Building (11+ Storeys)

Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto

(credit to: Blackjet Inc., Nak Design Strategies Inc., Sweeny&Co Architects, U31)

High or Mid-Rise Condo Suite (4+ Storeys up to 800 SF)

Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville

High or Mid-Rise Condo Suite (4+ Storeys 801 SF and over)

Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd. for The Harbour Club - Port Dalhousie

(credit to: Ryan Design International)

Lobby Entrance

Branthaven Homes for Upper West Side Condos - Oakville

RENOVATION (HOME OR CONDO)

Home Renovation (Actual Retail Value up to $250,000)

Worton Homes for Clean Slate - Guelph

(credit to: Barber Glass, Ceramic Decor Centre, Core Electric, Patene Building Supplies)

Home Renovation (Actual Retail Value between: $250,001 - $500,000)

Concord Homes for Hilltop Haven - Amherstview

Home Renovation (Actual Retail Value over $500,001)

Windrush Hill Construction for Ridgewood in the Glen - St. Catharines

(credit to: Aristocrat Floors of the World, Cotton Inc., Enns Cabinetry Inc., Regional Doors & Hardware)

Kitchen Renovation

Keystone Ridge Developments Ltd. for Condo in the Sky - Toronto

Bathroom Renovation

Eagleview Construction for The Century Home Perfected - Waterloo

ROOM DESIGN

New Home Kitchen (New Low-Rise Home up to 2500 SF)

Georgian International for Braestone Estates - Oro-Medonte

New Home Kitchen (New Low-Rise Home 2501 SF and over)

Acorn Developments for Limerick Point - Richmond Hill

(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc.)

High or Mid-Rise Condo Suite Kitchen

MOD Developments Inc. for 55C - Toronto

(credit to: Cecconi Simone Inc.)

New Home Bathroom

Acorn Developments for Limerick Point - Richmond Hill

(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc.)

Amenities

The Tricar Group for Azure - London

IMAGE & ADVERTISING

Low Rise Project Video (1-3 Storeys)

Geranium for Allegro - Aurora

(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Hunt Design Associates, Patton Design Studio, Sennova Canada)

High or Mid-Rise Project Video (4+ Storeys)

Tridel for Tridel At The Well "TWO SERIES. THREE CONDOS. INFINITE WAYS TO LIVE." - Toronto

(credit to: The Brand Factory)

Social Media Campaign

Minto Communities for Ottawa Brand Campaign - Ottawa

Website

Tribute Communities for Y&S Condominiums - Toronto

(credit to: Guidelines Advertising Inc., Ten Block)

Low Rise Ad Campaign (1-3 Storeys)

Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hill

(credit to: Gladstone Media)

High or Mid-Rise Ad Campaign (4+ Storeys)

Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto

(credit to: Blackjet Inc.)

Low-Rise Project Logo Branding (1-3 Storeys)

Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hill

(credit to: Gladstone Media)

High or Mid-Rise Project Logo Branding (4+ Storeys)

Minto Communities for 123 Portland - Toronto

(credit to: Blackjet Inc.)

ON-SITE SALES PRESENTATION

New Home Sales Office (Up to 1500 SF)

Pratt Hansen Group Inc. for Bistro 6 Condominiums - Barrie

New Home Sales Office (1501 SF and over)

Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd. for The Harbour Club - Port Dalhousie

Design / Decor Centre

National Homes for National Corporate - Concord

(credit to: McOuat Partnership)

Model Home / Suite (Up to 2500 SF)

Tridel for Ten York - Toronto

(credit to: The Brand Factory)

Model Home / Suite (2501 SF and over)

FarSight Homes for Estates at Sunset Ridge - Goodwood

(credit to: Builder Insight Group Inc., Cassidy & Co. Architectural Technologists, Colours & Concepts Inc.)

Low-Rise Project Sales Brochure (1-3 Storeys)

Metropia; Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham

(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)

High or Mid-Rise Project Sales Brochure (4+ Storeys)

Rosehaven Homes for The Randall Residences - Oakville

(credit to: McOuat Partnership)

INNOVATION

Innovation Award

Drewlo Holdings Inc.; The Ironstone Building Company for Rent.Save.Own Program - London

PRESTIGE AWARDS

Project of the Year - Low-Rise

Metropia; Minto Communities for Union Village - Markham

(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising, Nak Design Strategies Inc., RN Design Ltd.)

Project of the Year - High or Mid-Rise

Collecdev for Nørdic Condos - Toronto

(credit to: ADhoc Studio, gh3*, Milborne Group, Montana Steele Advertising)

OHBA People's Choice Award

Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hill

(credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc., Gladstone Media, International Home Marketing Group Realty Inc., VA3 Design)

Ontario Renovator of the Year

Amsted Design-Build

Ontario Builder of the Year

Tridel - North York

Attachment

Leah Sisnett Ontario Home Builders' Association 416-443-1545 ext 231 lsisnett@ohba.ca