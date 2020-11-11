TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Foodtech International Inc. (TSX Venture:FTI) ("FTI") announces that the company has made an agreement with Canadian Health Team (“CHT”) to sell Canadian-made, Health Canada approved SMT Surgical Level 3 Health Masks.



Ready access to Canadian supply will improve supply chain processes, enabling faster distribution across the country. These SMT Surgical Level 3 Health Masks - face masks - are made of soft, three-ply, latex-free, fiberglass-free with Bacterial Filtration Efficiency ≥ 98%. The masks are manufactured in an ISO – 8 Clean Room Facility, meeting ASTM F2100 Standards.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

William Hullah, President

E: info@fti-foodtech.com

T: (416) 444-1058

For FTI Foodtech International French Inquiries:

Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc.

E: rs@maricom.ca

T: (888) 585-6274

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has not approved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.