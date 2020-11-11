OTTAWA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 11, an Ottawa tech company, Taleam Systems is remembering the sacrifices made in the Afghan war that involved Canada and U.S. troops. The CEO of Taleam Systems, Meladul Haq Ahmadzai says that war should not be about winning due to less likely of seeing light at the end of the tunnel.



Taleam Systems is a technology company in Ottawa that provides affordable computer services such as virus removal, network repairs, and computer training to business users and to end users, since 2011.

Ahmadzai states, “November 11 will always be a day of saluting the sacrifices of the young men and women that have fought in the global wars.”

Fighting in Afghanistan has remained the same levels even though peace talks are on-going, and on the ground, the situation still remains dire with increase civilian casualties. Ahmadzai adds, “People in Afghanistan face war every day, and the war has turned into a business that is funded by foreign money machine.”

Meanwhile, as the United States election results have yet to be finalized, the war in Afghanistan and elsewhere may continue under a new administration, Ahmadzai echoes.

Taleam Systems stands for educating all customers through the services that it offers and has first-hand knowledge about both Canada and Afghan business environments.

Ahmadzai concludes, “Remembrance Day should remind us to keep peace in the world through alternative ways that doesn’t cause wounds.”

