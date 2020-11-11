Summary of the top early Fitbit fitness smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring offers on Fitbit Charge (2, 3, 4), Alta & Alta HR, Inspire & Inspire 2, Sense and Versa (Lite, 2, 3)
BOSTON–Early Black Friday Fitbit fitness tracker deals for 2020 are live. Compare the best offers on the newest Fitbit models like the Versa 3, Sense and Inspire 2. Explore the latest deals listed below.
Best Fitbit Deals:
- Save on a range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon - check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save on Fitbit Versa 3, Charge, Sense & more models at Fitbit.com - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale
- Save on Fitbit fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com
- Save on Fitbit Charge 4, Versa 3 & more top-rated Fitbit models at ABT.com
- Save up to 47% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Charge & Alta activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon - savings available on top rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches
- Save up to $35 on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart
- Save up to $40 on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon - check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa smartwatches
- Save up to $35 on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Walmart - check the latest deals on the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special
- Save up to 25% on Fitbit Charge activity tracker models at Walmart - check the latest savings on Fitbit Charge 4,3,2, HR activity trackers & Charge accessories
- Save on Fitbit Charge models at Verizon
- Save on Fitbit Charge 4, 3, 2 & Charge HR activity trackers at Amazon
- Save on the brand new Fitbit Sense smartwatch at Walmart
- Save on Fitbit Inspire & Inspire 2 HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker at Walmart
Looking for more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to shop Amazon’s live Black Friday-worthy deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Fitbit Versa series is a great health and fitness smartwatch. Its battery can up to 6 days. This line of sports watch is highly water-resistant, has a high-resolution touchscreen, and a lot more features to offer the user. One can choose from a variety of high-quality models such as Versa 2, Versa 3, and Versa Lite. Fitbit offers other models based on customer needs and lifestyles. The company creates Charge 4, Charge 3, Charge 2, Sense, Inspire 2, Alta HR, and Ionic.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)