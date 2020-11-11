BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through his observation of his wife’s slowly moving dementia from his perspective as a psychologist and his desire to describe and share this experience with others who are or have had similar experiences prompted Louis H. Falik to write “Thank You For Giving Me An Interesting Life: A Memoir of a Long, Slow, Loving Journey of Goodbye” (published by Xlibris).

This memoir shares Falik and his wife’s life experience, from the perspective of their loving relationship, their shared professional and life experiences and the psychological and mental health implications of her decline. Here, he combines his personal and emotional relationship with psychological insight into the experience in order to provide support and understanding for the many potential readers who have shared this experience.

“This is both memoir and diary. Memoir because I find myself thinking almost constantly about the history of our more than 55 years together, and my place in it. Diary because I also find myself thinking from day-to-day,” Falik says. “I want to give encouragement, support and optimism.”

When asked what he wants readers to take away from his writing of this book, Falik replies, “I hope this recounting of my experience will be similarly helpful for others. Perhaps it will open a consideration of how to deal with the situations that occur, how does one see and plan for the future, of our loved ones and our own. What routines are repeated and effective, what is similar or different from day to day, comparisons to experiences of the same that occurred yesterday, last week, or even a few years ago.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Thank-You-Giving-Interesting-Life/dp/1664120971.

“Thank You For Giving Me An Interesting Life: A Memoir of a Long , Slow, Loving Journey of Goodbye”

By Louis H. Falik

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 122 pages | ISBN 9781664120990

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 122 pages | ISBN 9781664120976

E-Book | 122 pages | ISBN 9781664120983

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Louis H. Falik is an emeritus professor of counseling psychology and published author of books and scholarly papers on cognitive psychology.

