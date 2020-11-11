CUREPIPE, Mauritius, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following her first work, “OBSTINACY-The Dauntless Chase,” Dhishna returns to the literary limelight with the release of “Bereft” (published by Xlibris AU).

The story follows a 26-year-old Mauritian girl who reverted to Islam and changed her name from Mahika to Zaarah. While working and living in Dubai, she finally meets Suleiman Al Hajjar, an Emirati, who, as Zaarah, had fallen in love with the wrong person and been heartbroken in the past. Just as Zaarah thought that Suleiman was her ideal man, Suleiman’s actions and attitude drive her away to the Kingdom of Bahrain where she ensures that her past life is kept secret to her new environment. However, when she encounters Suleiman in Bahrain, she is fearful that she must relive the nightmarish past yet again. Has Suleiman changed for the better or worse?

“Bereft” takes readers on a splendid adventure that will leave them breathless. In this book, readers get to learn about the different cultures and traditions prevailing in UAE, Mauritius and Bahrain. While it is written as a work of fiction, the story touches on subjects such as women empowerment, relationships, obligations, beliefs, marriage and religion that are relevant in today’s world.

“Our society still thinks that women are frail and need to be over-powered by men,” the author states. “(This book) portrays that when a woman feels suffocated, she breaks the chains and fights for her life.”

About the Author

Dhishna is a Mauritian writer, blogger, teacher and businesswoman who published her first work, “OBSTINACY-The Dauntless Chase” in April 2013. Her work had received mixed reviews and been sold worldwide, mainly in Mauritius, United Arab Emirates, India, USA, U.K., China, Japan, Australia and others. Visit dhishna.weebly.com for more details about the author and her works.

