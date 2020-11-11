DEWSBURY, England, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The places that were dear to her during her childhood were fast disappearing and now only exist in Phoebe Wilby’s memory. She did not want her memory of that glorious year they spent travelling around Australia to fade, and so was inspired to write it all down in “Always one step ahead of the storm: An 8-year-old’s Down Under Adventure” (published by Xlibris UK).

With cyclones Wanda and Tracy acting as bookends, the O'Briens swap their comfortable suburban home in Brisbane for a 17.5-foot caravan and the adventures of a lifetime. In this book, readers are invited to travel along with Wilby, her mum, Stephanie, and the rest of her family, as she takes them along for the ride, traveling across Western New South Wales, in Victoria, through South Australia and across The Nullarbor Plain into Western Australia and then back home and up the Queensland coast.

“This book proves that adventure can be had anywhere and with anyone. It is an engaging story told through the eyes of an 8-year-old with the benefit of hindsight as her 53-year-old self looks back. It also shows that, even if the destination isn't reached, it's the journey that is of greater importance,” Wilby says.

“Always one step ahead of the storm: An 8-year-old’s Down Under Adventure” is a combination of memory and historical fact — a bit of research to flavor the memories — with the added seasoning in the thoughts and memories of an adult. “It’s a road trip with a difference. I hope that through this book, readers will realize the joy of travel, seeing new things and the notion that anyone can do this,” Wilby concludes. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Always-One-Step-Ahead-Storm/dp/1664112766

“Always one step ahead of the storm: An 8-year-old’s Down Under Adventure”

By Phoebe Wilby

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781664112766

E-Book | 126 pages | ISBN 9781664112759

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Originally from Australia, Phoebe Wilby now lives in West Yorkshire with her husband, Eoghan, and two of her five children. She has always loved the written word. She reads anything from cereal packets to historical romances to sci-fi and fantasy, and pretty much anything in between. She discovered Tolkien in her early 20s and more recently read J. K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series (a couple of times) and Stephanie Meyer’s “Twilight” series. She even went through a crime stage, reading Nora Roberts, Patricia Cornwell and John Grisham, as well as a horseracing phase with Dick Francis. She has a couple of novels in various stages of completion.

