Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

11th of November 2020 at 8.00 am

Eurajoen Säästöpankki and Mietoisten Säästöpankki announced 10th of November 2020 that they will initiate merger negotiations with Oma Säästöpankki. Decisions on the merger will be made in early 2021.

"The exit of Eurajoki and Mietoinen Säästöpankki from the Savings Bank Group will not affect our solvency. The Banks represent less than five percent of the Savings Bank Group's customer base. The Savings Banks Group will continue to be strong in these business areas", says Tomi Närhinen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc.





CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC



Additional information:

Tomi Närhinen

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi

+358 40 724 3896

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment transfers and issuance of payment cards.