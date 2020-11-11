Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable sources, North America e-learning market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 135 billion by the year 2026. The growth can be attributed to robust development in the 5G spectrum field and increasing internet penetration across the region. According to Statista, there were over 34.56 million internet users in Canada in the year 2019, which was about 96% of the country’s population.

The document conducts a thorough analysis of different market segmentations such as technology type, provider type, and application scope. It also delivers crucial insights pertaining to the geographical reach of this business sphere alongside a detailed SWOT analysis of the key contenders. Apart from this, the study elaborates on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall industry remuneration.

Technological advancements in digital infrastructure in United States and Canada is also likely to boost North America e-learning market outlook. High speed internet connectivity allows students as well as employees to offer relevant feedback in real-time, further enhancing the interactive e-learning sessions. Thus, rising adoption of 5G technology in online learning platforms in order to improve the learning experience further propelling the market expansion.

Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has compelled various organizations to adopt digital solutions in a bid to train frontline workers, which in turn is augmenting North America e-learning industry remuneration. It is to be noted that the UNESCO platform on COVID-19 Educational Disruption & Response is an effort which intends to deliver immediate support to various countries while they focus on reviving the education sector, while allowing for continuous learning.

Similarly, the WHO (World Health Organization) is providing e-learning courses on its platform regarding hygiene, treatment, and preventive measures to be taken during the current Coronavirus pandemic. Thus, supportive regulations by public as well as private entities which promote e-learning solutions along with rising adoption of digital technologies amidst the COVID-19 outbreak are positively impacting the industry outlook.

In terms of technology type

Estimates claim that LMS (learning management system) segment of North America e-learning industry is predicted to expand significantly during the study duration, primarily due to rising adoption of advanced enterprise learning solutions. LMS helps instructors to track progress, provide critical documents or learning material, administer tests and, manage records.

The learning management system also allows enterprises to save time by offering features such as data personalization, easy access to information, advanced learning, improved communication, and multimedia learning, which in turn is contributing towards the popularity of the technology across North America.

Highlighting the application scope

As per the estimations, North America e-learning market share from SMBs is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Small and mid-sized businesses are widely adopting online learning solutions in order to offer their employees high flexibility while enrolling for courses.

E-learning solutions enable staff to undertake short modular courses on their respective portable devices, further allowing SMBs to achieve high productivity by saving time on employee training. Apart from this, increasing utilization of e-learning solutions by SMBs due to budget constraints and to ensure cost-effective way of workforce training is favoring the overall market scenario.

North America E-Learning Market by Technology Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Virtual Classroom

Rapid E-learning

Mobile E-learning

Learning Management System

Online E-learning

Others

North America E-Learning Market by Provider Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Content

Service

North America E-Learning Market Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Academic

Vocational Training

Higher Education

K-12

Corporate

Large Enterprises

SMBs

Government

North America E-Learning Market Geographical Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Canada

U.S.

North America E-Learning Market by Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

SAP SE

Saba Software

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Meridian Knowledge Solutions

D2L Corporation

CERTPOINT Systems Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Aptara Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research methodology

1.2. List of data sources

1.2.1. Secondary

1.2.2. Primary

Chapter 2. Market Snapshot

2.1. North America e-learning market snapshot

Chapter 3. North America E-Learning Trends

3.1. Industry coverage

3.2. Industry size, 2016 - 2026

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.4.1. Company product snapshot

3.5. Innovation landscape

Chapter 4. North America E-Learning Market Share, By Technology (USD)

4.1. North America e-learning market share, by technology, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Online e-learning

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.3. Learning Management System (LMS)

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.4. Mobile e-learning

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.5. Rapid e-learning

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.6. Virtual classroom

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 5. North America E-Learning Market Size, By Provider (USD)

5.1. North America e-learning market share, by provider, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Service

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

5.3. Content

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 6. North America E-Learning Market Trends, By Application (USD)

6.1. North America e-learning market share, by application, 2019 & 2026

6.2. Academic

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

6.2.2. K-12

6.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

6.2.3. Higher Education

6.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

6.2.4. Vocational Training

6.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Corporate

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

6.3.2. SMBs

6.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

6.3.3. Large Enterprises

6.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Government

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 7. North America E-Learning Market Forecast, By Region (USD)





