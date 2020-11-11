COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 11, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Paul Chaplin
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Warrants
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|123,645
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
123,645
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-11-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Henrik Juuel
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Warrants
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|56,210
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
56,210
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-11-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Henrik Birk
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Warrants
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|52,617
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
52,617
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-11-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Tommi Kainu
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Warrants
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|51,157
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
51,157
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-11-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jean-Christophe May
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Warrants
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|47,970
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
47,970
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-11-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Laurence De Moerlooze
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Warrants
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|47,965
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
47,965
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-11-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anu Helena Kerns
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President People & Organization of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Warrants
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|36,476
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
36,476
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-11-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
About Bavarian Nordic
