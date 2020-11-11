AS Nordecon and Tallinn City Property Department entered into contract for the construction of Nõmme Gymnasium Sports Building. The A energy class sports building to be built next to the study building of Nõmme Gymnasium will have net space of 1,772 sqm. A spacious lobby will be located in the center of the building whereas on the one side of it will be a larger hall for ball sports and on the other three smaller halls plus changing, washing and service facilities. On the second floor, office and meeting rooms for the teachers will be located.

The cost of the works is 2.89 million euros incl. value added tax. The building will be completed by September of 2021.

