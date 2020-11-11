Dublin, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Cell Imaging Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services) Application (Cell Biology, Drug Discovery) Technology (Time-lapse Microscopy, FRET) End User (Contract Research Organization, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Live Cell Imaging Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the Forecast Period.

The market for live cell imaging is driven primarily by the factors such as the growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidence of cancer, growth in research funding, and rising government funding in regenerative medicine research. However, high cost of high-content screening systems will hinder the overall adoption of live cell imaging systems and thereby restrain market growth in the coming years.

By instrument type, the microscopes segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the live cell imaging instruments market is segmented into microscopes, standalone systems, cell analyzers, and accessories. The microscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the live cell imaging market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing studies into cell behavior and the need to correlate multiple events and markers with cell morphology, favorable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy, rising focus on regenerative medicine, technological advancements in microscopes, and favorable regulatory procedures to launch new instruments in the market.

By application, the stem cells segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the live cell imaging market is segmented into cell biology, stem cells, developmental biology, and drug discovery. The stem cells segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing stem cell research activities and investments.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The APAC market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to the government initiatives for research on stem cell therapy, increasing aging population, the rising prominence of regenerative medicine research, increasing number of researchers in Japan, growth of preclinical/clinical research in China, favorable changes in foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations in the pharmaceutical industry in India, and growth of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors in South Korea.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery

Rising Incidence of Cancer

Growing Availability of Research Funds

Rising Government Funding in Regenerative Medicine Research

Restraints

High Cost of High-Content Screening Systems

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Applications of Hcs in Personalized Medicine

Challenges

Maintaining Cell Viability and the Cellular Environment in Cell Cultures

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

COVID-19 Impact on the Live Cell Imaging Market

Companies Mentioned

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biotek Instruments, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss Ag

Cytosmart Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Etaluma, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Keyence Corporation

Logos Biosystems (Aligned Genetics Inc.)

Merck KGaA

Nanoentek Inc.

Nanolive Sa

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Perkinelmer Inc.

Phase Focus Ltd.

Sartorius Ag

Sony Biotechnology Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

