The tunable diode laser analyzer market size is expected to grow from USD 400 million in 2020 to USD 569 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.



The growth of the TDLA market is driven by factors, such as the increasing industrialization and growth & up-gradation of new power plants, increasing demand for boilers and DeNOx systems in varios industries, advanced features of TDLA and return on investment (RoI) on installation. Other major driving factors for TDLAadoption include growing process automation in various industries. Current and post COVID-19 growth prospects in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries are increasingly encouraging the use of TDLA products.



"Oxygen analyzer to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period."



The market for the oxygen analyzer is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of industries. Additionally, oxygen-based gas analyzers provide reliable 02 concentration data to permit optimization of fuel consumption, increase combustion, improve process control, and reduce air pollution. These analyzers are used in combustion facilities such as incinerators and boilers (small-sized, medium-sized).



In natural gas, measurement of O2 is done at the well head. Oxygen supports corrosion, and it interferes with downstream processes and may cause air leakage. Oxygen when combined with H2O, CO2, and H2S it forms carbonic acid or sulfuric acid which is corrosive in nature to carbon steel. As natural gas may contain H2O, CO2, and H2S at high concentrations, then the method of measurement has to be immune to those contaminants. It should also have a rapid response in order to help detect where leaks are coming from as soon as possible.



"China is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period."



UK is expected to lead the overall TDLA market in the coming years. Process industries such as chemical production and petroleum refining and public utilities, including electric power generation, are the leading industries in this country. In 2020, China held ~49% of the global TDL market in APAC. China is a global manufacturing hub and holds an immense potential for the TDLA market.



The rapid growth of the TDLA market in China is largely accredited to the foundries based in the country, which form an integral part of the semiconductor chip manufacturing process. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) (China) and Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (GSMC) (China) are among the topmost foundries in the world involved in wafer fabrication. Therefore, tunable diode laser technology has significant applications in the country' semiconductor industry.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increased Industrialization, as Well as Growth and Upgradation of New Power Plants

Surged Demand for Boilers and Denox Systems from Various Industries

Advanced Features of TDLAs and Returns on Investments (Rois) on Installations

Increased Process Automation in Various Industries

Current and Post-COVID-19 Growth Prospects in Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Industries

Restraints

Availability of Low-Price Competitive Technologies

Opportunities

Modernization and Migration Services

Average Selling Price of TDLAs Expected to Decrease

Challenges

Impact of Lead Time

Impact of COVID-19 on End-Use Industries

