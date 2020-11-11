Dublin, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Armor Materials Market By Type (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Para-Aramid Fibers, Ultra-high-molecular-weight Polyethylene), Fiberglass), By Application (Vehicle, Aerospace, Body, Civil, Marine), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific Armor Materials Market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.



The growth of this market can be accredited to growing incidences of armed conflicts, instances of terrorism and rising tension between neighbouring countries in the region. The Asia-Pacific has been identified as a high-potential market for armored materials on account of increasing asymmetric warfare activities in the region.



Moreover, the development of advanced weapons coupled with increased homeland security concerns are some of the other major reasons responsible for the growth of the Asia-Pacific Armor Materials Market. Along with this, modernization of military programs across various countries in the region is ensuing the high demand for armors, which is estimated to bolster the market growth over the next 5 years.



However, high production cost of defence products can act as major restraining factor in the growth of the Asia-Pacific Armor Materials Market through 2025.



The Asia-Pacific Armor Materials Market is segmented based on type, application, region and company. By type, the market is categorized into metals & alloys, ceramics, composites, para-aramid fibers, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) and fiberglass. Among them, the ceramics category dominated the market until 2019 and is anticipated to witness robust CAGR in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.



This high growth can be attributed to its low weight and high rigidity. Additionally, ceramics are widely used in armor vehicles, aerospace, and body armor applications, as these products have controlled micro-structures, which ensures better performance and durability, thereby driving the segment growth in the region.



Major players in the Asia-Pacific armor materials include DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Saab AB, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, Armor Designs Inc., Armorsource LLC, JPS Composite Materials, PPG Industries Inc and others. The key players operating in the market are rapidly adopting various strategies in order to expand their geographic reach.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Armor Materials Market Overview



6. Asia-Pacific Armor Materials Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Para-Aramid Fibers, Ultra-high-molecular-weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE), Fiberglass)

6.2.2. By Application (Vehicle, Aerospace, Body, Civil, Marine)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Product Market Map

6.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.4.1. China Armor Materials Market Outlook

6.4.2. India Armor Materials Market Outlook

6.4.3. Japan Armor Materials Market Outlook

6.4.4. South Korea Armor Materials Market Outlook

6.4.5. Australia Armor Materials Market Outlook



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competition Outlook

9.2. Company Profiles

9.3. Regional Player Profiled (Leading Companies)

9.3.1. DuPont de Nemours, Inc

9.3.2. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

9.3.3. Honeywell International Inc.

9.3.4. 3M Company

9.3.5. Saab AB

9.3.6. Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

9.3.7. Armor Designs Inc.

9.3.8. Armorsource LLC

9.3.9. JPS Composite Materials

9.3.10. PPG Industries Inc.



10. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xepb8s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900